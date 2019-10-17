LBX Halloween
Halloween comes early for a spook-tacular event happening at Long Beach Exchange this Saturday.
The first-ever Tricks ‘n Treats for children to trick or treat in costume at LBX is taking place from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at participating businesses in the shopping center. Adults also may take part, with special offers and discounts as well as live musical entertainment.
Organizers said check-in for the free community event at 4150 McGowen St., at the entrance of The Hangar, where kids will receive complimentary branded totes for collecting candy.
Whole New Market
Whole Foods Market will open its fresh 45,000-square-foot store within the corner development at Second Street and Pacific Coast Highway at 9 a.m. next Wednesday, Oct. 23.
It’s a relocation of the existing store at 6550 E. Pacific Coast Highway, and it's part of the larger 2nd & PCH development happening there, with more than 30 other stores also set to open soon.
Opening day celebrations will include complimentary refreshments, bites and music. Additionally, the first 300 customers will receive a custom Whole Foods Market Long Beach reusable canvas tote bag and a savings card with a mystery value ranging between $5 and $100.
“We can’t wait for the Long Beach community to experience their new Whole Foods Market,” store team leader Matthew Spohn said. “We’re excited to provide our customers with an even larger selection of high quality food and grocery items.”
Whole Foods Market Long Beach will employ roughly 200 workers.
It will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
P2S Acquisition
Long Beach-based P2S Inc., a professional engineering and construction management services company, has acquired Muni-Fed Energy Inc., an energy consultancy firm also based in Long Beach.
P2S officials said the acquisition allows the 28-year-old company to expand its energy solutions capabilities.
“MFE has a 10-year track record of providing energy services to the industrial and municipal sectors,” P2S President and CEO Kevin Peterson said. “Commitment to reducing energy consumption and environmental impacts of doing business are core values for both companies, and the acquisition enhances our energy service offerings.”
MFE President Clay Sandidge shared similar sentiments. He said, “Joining P2S allows us to expand and accelerate design, service, and deployment of technology to our customers with value-added engineering with much increased bench strength and exceptional resources. We are very excited to become a valued addition to such a highly respected and quality team at P2S.”
Port Honor
The Port of Long Beach recently netted four awards from the American Association of Port Authorities for outstanding public advertising, website and community and education outreach campaigns.
“We thank the AAPA for recognizing our ongoing efforts to tell the port’s story effectively and positively to a diverse audience of labor, industry and community stakeholders,” Long Beach Harbor Commission Board President Bonnie Lowenthal said.
The Gerald Desmond Bridge website, which includes construction updates and traffic alerts in addition to economic impact statements and other reports for the project opening in mid-2020, was recognized. Also honored were recent campaigns to educate the community about the port’s economic impact as well as its efforts to be more eco-friendly. A photo contest the port offers in collaboration with the Arts Council for Long Beach also was celebrated.