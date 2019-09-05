Job Fair
Get your resume ready for Long Beach City College’s 2019 Long Beach Community Job Fair set to take place Tuesday, Sept. 10.
More than 100 employers from different industries will be there.
Free parking will be available during the fair, which takes place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Veterans Stadium, 4901 E. Conant St.
Preregistration to the free event is recommended and can be done online at LBJobFair.org. A list of confirmed employers also is on that website, and other employers may still sign up to participate.
Get LB Swag
LB Swag, a new retailer selling Long Beach-themed merchandise, recently set up shop on Second Street.
Sitting alongside Dogz Bar & Grill at the corner of Glendora Avenue, LB Swag is now officially open and selling Dogz apparel, LB Swag brand clothing, Belmont Shore-branded items, beach necessities and a variety of gifts for women and men, according to co-owner Rod Frontino (who also is the proprietor of Dogz).
On display are shirts that read simply “SECOND STREET” in all-caps across the front, flowery beach hats, “LBC” hats, sunglasses, doggy accessories, jackets with “LB” logos, nautical-themed housewares and locally-made soaps.
The new store is still looking for employees. Resumes can be sent to annie@lbswag.com.
For details, visit LBSwag.com.
Milana's Squared Away
Milana’s Brooklyn Squares is cooking up pies for its official grand opening Monday, Sept. 9.
The new pizza place at 2000 Ximeno Ave. is owned by the same folks who operate Milana’s New York Pizzeria in downtown Long Beach at The Streets (165 E. Fourth St.).
To celebrate the second Milana’s location, owner Adriel Fasci and his son Cameron are hosting a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. Monday, followed by $2 deal on two squares of pizza from noon to 2 p.m. (limited to two squares per person).
Fasci first opened Milana’s New York Pizzeria in 2010 and said the sauces, marinara and meatballs are all housemade and of the highest quality, premium tomatoes and meats. All ingredients for the day are sliced and prepped for that day only.
For menus and additional information for both stores, visit MilanasNewYorkPizzeria.com
ZWIFT Expands
ZWIFT, a Long Beach-based tech company known for creating an at-home training and racing application for cyclists and runners around the world, is expanding its footprint downtown.
A lease has been negotiated for ZWIFT to occupy 60,000 square feet at Landmark Square, 111 W. Ocean Blvd., where a build-out of the expanded headquarters is set for completion in April 2020, according to the real estate firm HUGHES Marino, which represented ZWIFT in the deal.
“We are delighted that ZWIFT will expand their headquarters and bring more good tech jobs to Long Beach,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said. “Thanks to ZWIFT’S leadership for their commitment to remain in Long Beach for years to come.”
With offices on six continents, ZWIFT brings together hundreds of thousands of cyclists and runners around the globe in a virtual world where they can train, ride, run and race. The Long Beach team includes product/software professionals, as well as business development, marketing and customer experience departments.
For details, visit ZWIFT.com.