JADE Opens
Forbidden City was a sort of Shangri-La on the waterfront, and restaurateur Rod Frontino says he wants to keep it that way with his similar concept: JADE Restaurant.
The restaurant opened earlier this month in Marina Pacifica, where Frontino has taken over the elaborately decorated 6,300-square-foot space.
JADE now offers sushi and other Asian cuisine seven days a week, including weekend brunch. The restaurant features a heated patio, marina lounge with a full bar and regularly scheduled live entertainment.
Gao Yan and Michael Brausen, the couple who opened Forbidden City back in 2010 at 6380 E. PCH and ran the popular business for the next nine years, announced their retirement in the fall of 2018 and closed their doors.
For details about JADE, including scheduled entertainment, follow the business on social media.
Corporate Move
Bryant Rubber Corp, a manufacturing company, has signed a 10-year lease with plans to move its corporate headquarters to Long Beach, according to real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield.
Located at 1580 W. Carson St., the more than 43,000-square-foot facility will be occupied by Bryant Rubber sometime before the end of this year, with manufacturing to begin in early 2020.
Bryant Rubber was established in 1971 and is currently centered in Harbor City.
Catalina Business
Catalina Island Company has been named the 2019 Harvey Cowell Business of the Year by the Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.
The annual award is presented in honor of the late Harvey Cowell, a former mayor of Avalon and owner of Island Pharmacy. Cowell was one of the founders of the Avalon Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce, established in 1949.
Seven businesses received nominations for the award.
According to the chamber, this year’s winner was selected due to Catalina Island Company’s “significant ongoing investment in improvements to the visitor experience, including financial investments of over $24 million the past year for renovations and restorations of hotels and storefronts,” as well as “its recent donation of land that will be used in construction of a new Catalina Island Medical Center. The land donation is valued at $4.5 million.”
For 125 years, the Catalina Island Company has operated visitor-serving enterprises on Catalina Island. For details, go to VisitCatalinaIsland.com.
Port Report
Cargo volume in July was down compared to the previous year, according to Port of Long Beach officials.
The July 2019 total, 621,780 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs are the standard cargo measurement), was 9.7% less than last year. Imports decreased 9.9% to 313,350 TEUs, and exports shrank 6.8% to 111,654 TEUs. Empties were 11% lower, at 196,777 TEUs.
“The trade war is hitting the West Coast hard,” Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero said. “For more than a year, the supply chain has bent under the weight, and there’s very little give left. If the tariffs continue and escalate as planned next month, American consumers could see higher prices during the holiday season as businesses pass along their costs.”
Through July, more than 4.3 million TEUs have moved through the Port’s terminals, 7.2% fewer than at the same point last year.