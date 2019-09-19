Halloween Thrift
Whether you’re looking for something cute, sexy or scary, Goodwill Serving the People of Southern California (SOLAC) retail stores are ready for Halloween shoppers.
Goodwill’s special Costume Corner sections — featuring Halloween picks collected throughout the year — opened last week within the 17 Goodwill retail stores in Los Angeles County. There are four such thrift stores in Long Beach, including: 800 W. PCH; 2610 Atlantic Ave.; 1130 Redondo Ave.; and the Edgar & James specialty store at 4121 Atlantic Ave.
The thrift stores support Goodwill SOLAC, which provides local job training, job skills, and job seeking services.
“We are always very excited about the Halloween season, as it brings with it growth (extra sales) in our mission of transforming donated goods into job training, education and placement services,” said Janet McCarthy, president and CEO of Goodwill SOLAC.
For details, visit ThinkGood.org.
Parade Help
Organizers of the Belmont Shore Christmas Parade are seeking sponsors for the annual march of holiday cheer along Second Street.
More than a dozen high school marching bands that perform in the parade need business and individual sponsors to help cover the cost of the bands’ entry fees.
“As we approach this year’s Christmas Parade, we look to you, our Belmont Shore Business Association and community members, to consider supporting these young musicians and this treasured community tradition,” BSBA Executive Director Dede Rossi said.
Besides bands, sponsorship requests also are made from local nonprofit organizations and other school groups that hope to participate in the parade each year.
Nonprofit entry fees are $400 and marching band fees are $500.
For details or to apply to perform in the parade, email dede@belmontshore.org.
Jimmy’s Coming
Jimmy John’s, part of a national chain, is opening at 1775 Ximeno Ave.
The sandwich shop will be in the same building where a Starbucks opened earlier this year and near the future Raising Cane’s restaurant.
Fourth District Councilman Daryl Supernaw announced the new business’s addition to The Traffic Circle area in a recent community newsletter. Its official opening date has not yet been announced.
Jimmy John’s has more than 2,800 stores nationwide.
Mary’s Market
The first Queen Mary Night Market is setting sail this week.
From 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 20, the evening will offer music performed by Manuel The Band, dozens of eclectic food vendors and local craft makers selling and showcasing original designs, jewelry, fashion, goods and more, according to organizers.
Tickets to Queen Mary Night Market are $7, which does not include access to the ship. Admission to the Queen Mary starts at $20 for children and $40 for adults.
For more information, lineup of vendors and to purchase tickets or hotel packages, visit QueenMary.com.
SBDC Workshop
The Long Beach Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is hosting a six-week workshop for retailers.
Business consultant Karie Armstrong is leading the free educational series for aspiring and existing retail professionals on Thursdays from Sept. 26 through Oct. 31.
To register, visit lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com.