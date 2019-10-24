Grand Prix Buy
Step on the gas, tickets are on sale now for the 2020 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach set to roll onto city streets April 17-19.
Tickets for the 46th annual event became available Monday for on- and off-track activities, including the third round of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series with celebrated drivers battling wheel-to-wheel on the famed 1.97-mile, 11-turn circuit through downtown Long Beach.
In addition to the Indy cars, the weekend will feature the third round of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship; the Motegi Racing Super Drift Challenge; Robby Gordon’s SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks; nighttime concerts; and more.
“We are looking forward to putting on another exciting weekend of family entertainment in 2020,” said Jim Michaelian, president and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach. “And we’ve listened to our fans, most notably lowering beer prices and bringing in healthier food options around the racetrack. With everything we have on tap next April, the Acura Grand Prix continues to be the best entertainment value in Southern California.”
Ticket start at $34 for a Friday General Admission ticket to $155 for a three-day ticket that includes Saturday and Sunday reserved seating, in addition to an array of VIP Club packages.
Visit GLPB.com or call 888-827-7333.
Whiskey Pairing
The Federal on Pine Avenue is serving up four-course meals paired with Jack Daniels as part of a new event series to appeal to foodies with a taste for whiskey.
Tonight (Thursday), the first whiskey pairing dinner will include branded giveaways along with a menu that plays off the flavors in Jack Daniels premium whiskeys — such as Gold Label No. 27, Single Barrel Rye, Single Barrel Proof, and Sinatra Select.
“We are excited to start hosting these unique dinners that will appeal to the growing population of whiskey lovers,” said Jeff Osborn, general manager of The Federal. “The events will be an opportunity for those who may be ‘whiskey curious’ to discover a new favorite libation.”
Organizers of the whiskey pairing dinner at 102 Pine Ave. said tickets are $75 per guest and details are available at TheFederalLB.com or call 562-435-2000.
Census Jobs
Those looking to make their time count can apply now for temporary jobs with the U.S. Census.
There are a variety of job opportunities related to the 2020 Census taking place in April, and applications are available at 2020Census.gov/jobs.
Bilingual speakers always are considered especially good candidates for Census positions.
Jobs typically last about 10 months.
Port Report
Despite a slower year so far, dockworkers were busy last month at the Port of Long Beach recorded the best September in its 108-year history.
A total of 706,956 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) moved through the port, representing an increase of 0.8% more than the same month a year ago. Imports were down 0.7% to 354,919 TEUs, while exports were up 1.4% to 123,215 TEUs. Empty containers rose 2.9% to 228,822 TEUs.
“The Port of Long Beach is going to have one of its busiest years ever, despite the challenges related to the trade war,” Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal said. “Top-notch customer service is our calling card, and we’ll continue to collaborate with our customers to enhance their ability to move cargo faster and more reliably during these challenging times.”
Third quarter figures, however, do show a decrease in container traffic. The pace was 3.7% down from third quarter 2018. And, through September, cargo volumes have decreased 5.7%.