Paws In The Shore
Two new Belmont Shore businesses are catering to those with four legs.
House of Paw, a pet boarding service, and The Dog Bakery, which sells treats, recently set up shop along Second Street.
The Dog Bakery filled the vacancy left by Pussy & Pooch at 4818 E. Second St.
House of Paw is at 5229 E. Second St. between Corona and Covina avenues.
Anaheim Adapts
Long Beach Rising, a fitness and rock climbing gym, officially opened last week and owner Grayston Leonard said it’s already elevating the neighborhood, having revitalized an historic building on the corner of Anaheim Street and Locust Avenue.
Leonard, a climber for more than a decade, said he wanted to open a rock gym in Long Beach because it’s something the city doesn’t have. He also looked at demographics and the growth of the downtown area’s housing developments as a huge opportunity for a new business to rise.
Most of the work is done on the 17,000-square-foot building, a former Packard car showroom built in 1926, but Leonard does have plans to add some other features soon, including a café.
The rock gym is only one among a recent influx of new businesses in the area, including Trademark Brewing, which opened next door over the summer, and The Hawk Bar, a trendy new business on Anaheim Street near Magnolia Avenue, among other additions.
Trademark Brewing co-founders and brewers Ilana and Sterling Steffen said the opening of the rock gym next door is another boon to the area. They’re still getting the word out about their own business, which is hosting several events this month, including a Beer + Chocolate pairing, Taco Throwdown and Black Friday Fiesta.
“We’ve had a warm welcome from everyone,” Sterling Steffen said about the family-friendly and dog-friendly space at 233 E. Anaheim St., a building built back in the 1930s that had to be updated with running water and electricity before it could become Trademark Brewing.
For more about Long Beach Rising, visit LongBeachRising.com. For more about Trademark, visit TrademarkBrewing.com. Both businesses also are active on social media.
Pajama Drive
Local restaurants are collecting children’s sleepwear this month for the second annual Dine LBC Holiday Kids Pajama Drive.
The goal is to collect 300 pairs of pajamas for distribution to local agencies servicing low income and homeless families, including Long Beach Rescue Mission’s Lydia House and New Life Beginnings, organizers said. Slippers, robes, security blankets, books, toothbrushes and toothpaste also are welcome donations through Nov. 30.
Guests who visit any participating restaurants and donate a pair of new, unwrapped pajamas will receive a special offer from that restaurant. Participating restaurants include: 123-Pho; Aji Peruvian Cuisine; Bebot Filipino Soul Food; Buono’s Authentic Pizzeria Downtown; District Wine; Michael's Downtown; Restauration (re-opening mid-November); The Kroft; and Waters Edge Winery.
For more information, participating restaurants and offers, visit DineLBC.com.