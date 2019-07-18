Sip Wine Trip
An early taste: Dine Out Long Beach, which organizes the city’s annual February Restaurant Week 2.0, is hosting a curated Sip Trip to Santa Barbara’s Wine Country this summer.
The full day tour and guided tasting with Vintner and winemaker Michael Larner of Larnery Winery will take place Sunday, Aug. 18, at Larner’s private estate in Ballard Canyon. The day also includes a picnic lunch at Zinke Winery in Los Olivos.
Transportation, two bottles of wine, breakfast, lunch and tasting are part of the $190 per person package. Space is limited to 35 people, and tickets are available online now at EventBrite.com or LocalWineEvents.com.
Shop Artisans
A summer-long pop-up, The Artisan Shop, features crafts made locally.
Find it at Long Beach Exchange’s The Hangar, with the pop-up open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday through Aug. 15. Los Angeles makers are the focus of the shop, which sells home goods, jewelry, accessories, candles, indoor plants and more.
Jessica Ward, a senior student at the University of Southern California, owns the Artisan Shop — something she calls her passion project, curating the store with her favorite items made locally.
Brands available include Selah, eco-friendly handmade goods; Hey Moon Designs, minimal jewelry made by Scarlet Penaloza; Apothenne, an independent candle and apothecary studio; and domecíl [sic], which carries aprons, smocks and everyday objects.
Port Report
Port of Long Beach officials said tariffs continue to impact cargo traffic.
A total of 677,167 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs are the standard cargo measurement) were processed at the port in June, 10% fewer than last year. Last June, by comparison, was the busiest month in the port’s 108-year history, and capped the busiest second quarter during the busiest year ever.
“The story we saw develop in 2018 was retailers forwarding goods to beat tariffs,” Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero said. “For 2019, it seems that the cargo is all here and warehouses are filled. That’s disrupting container movement and the growth we would normally see this time of year.”
For monthly cargo figures, visit POLB.com/stats.