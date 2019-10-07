Taco Day
Chronic Tacos, a California-inspired Mexican restaurant chain, is offering a taco freebie in celebration of National Taco Day, Friday, Oct. 4.
Customers who look up the secret code word and follow the Chronic Tacos on social media will receive one complimentary chicken, al pastor, carnitas or beyond beef taco from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all locations.
Founded in 2002, Chronic Tacos has more than 50 locations across the United States, Canada and Japan. In Long Beach, there are four restaurants: 3870 E. Ocean Blvd.; 5525 E. Stearns St.; 6602 PCH; and 4212 Woodruff Ave.
Tuttle Challenge
Long Beach’s snap-happy residents are invited to take part in a 12-week photo challenge coordinated by Tuttle Cameras in the Parkview Village Shops.
Photographers can find out more about the social media challenge, including rules and scheduled announcements of the winners, at TuttleCameras.com. The contest begins Monday, Oct. 7.
Owner Eric Vitwar noted that anyone who participates in each week’s different challenge would be invited to an exclusive party at the store at 5467 E. Carson St.
Tuttle Camera’s history goes back to Harvey Tuttle and his brother, Dick, who first started Tuttle Cameras in 1946 — they were both war photographers who used their G.I. Bill money to start the business when they returned home. They are credited with being the first in Long Beach to offer overnight printing, among other milestones.
The Tuttle brothers have since passed away, and the business is run by Vitwar and his wife, Cynthia, with some help from their two children.
Ramen At LBX
Silverlake Ramen is serving now at Long Beach Exchange.
The Los Angeles-based restaurant chain with more than a dozen locations officially opened its LBX restaurant earlier this week with ramen options, appetizers and rice bowls.
Company officials said, “Silverlake Ramen prides itself in serving good vibes only with a mission to offer affordable food that is made with love. The team at LBX looks forward to serving you.”
It’s only the latest addition to a lineup of new restaurants and other businesses that have opened recently at Long Beach Exchange, a new shopping center on the southwest corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Carson Street — also known as Douglas Park.
For details, visit SilverLakeRamen.com or visit the eatery at 4101 McGowen St.
Business Workshop
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and California State Treasurer Fiona Ma are welcoming small business owners to attend a free educational workshop.
Topics covered between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, include accessing capital, compliance with legislation, complimentary consultations and more.
The workshop is happening at Studio One Eleven, 245 E. Third St.
Registration is open now at http://bit.ly/LongBeachSBW2019.