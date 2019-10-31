Eco Learning
The Long Beach Green Business Program — under the Long Beach Office of Sustainability — is hosting a free Lunch & Learn workshop for entrepreneurs to find out about opportunities to boost sustainability and efficiency.
The free event, which includes a complimentary lunch, will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at CommonGrounds Workplace, 145 W. Broadway. RSVP at LongBeach.gov/greenbusiness.
LBX Adds
Two more businesses are soon to open at the Long Beach Exchange development that has reshaped Douglas Park.
European Wax Center, an established national brand, and the first-ever location for a fitness business called Barre Attitude are both expected to be added to the lineup in early 2020.
“Our team is looking forward to 2020, which is already promising to be an exciting one at Long Beach Exchange,” according to Steve Thorp, partner at Burnham-Ward Properties, which developed LBX. “We are honored to have the opportunity to bring the Long Beach community the all new fitness brand — Barre Attitude — in addition to European Wax Center’s top-notch service.”
European Wax Center got its start in 2004 and now has nearly 900 locations throughout the United States.
Barre Attitude is a new fitness studio that uses ballet-inspired moves in an energetic and calorie-burning one-hour workout.
“I feel privileged that Barre Attitude’s flagship location will be at Long Beach Exchange and look forward to joining the other successful boutique fitness concepts at LBX,” said Barre Attitude founder Stephanie Jones.
LBX, which has been rolling out store openings since construction was completed last fall, is located at the southwest corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Carson Street near Long Beach Airport with roughly 265,000 square feet of stores, shops and restaurants on more than 26 acres.
DLBA Report
In its latest quarterly snapshot, the Downtown Long Beach Alliance reported findings focused on the Ground Floor Retail Market.
According to the DLBA, the downtown area is driving growth within the Long Beach economy with a retail landscape that continues to evolve, with recent additions such as Academy Denim and Tailoring, BYO Long Beach, Burke Mercantile and 3 Women.
“Although consumers and businesses alike have recently adopted a more cautious economic outlook, it’s great to see that retail in downtown is growing, albeit at a more moderate pace than past years,” DLBA Research and Policy Analyst Morris Mills said. “The rise of the ‘environmentally-forward’ business demonstrates that the downtown retail market is resilient enough to align and cater to the changing tastes of consumers.”
Ground-floor retail occupancy was reportedly 93.1% for the third quarter of 2019, according to the report. Direct average asking rent for downtown ground floor retail space was $2.55 per square foot.
In keeping with the DLBA’s mission to serve as a clearinghouse of information, this quarter’s Snapshot: Ground Floor Retail Market is available at DTLBBusiness.com.