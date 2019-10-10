Parklet Taste
Take a seat at Long Beach’s freshest parklet.
Taste Wine-Beer-Kitchen and Olives Gourmet Grocer on Broadway have added a shared outdoor dining parklet, which is basically parking spaces converted into a raised deck. The curbside feature is open now and offers 21 seats and overhead sail shades, modeled after similar parklets on Fourth Street and in the East Village.
"As our guests savor dishes … our hope is that the parklet will give them a chance to connect with our community in a different way,” said entrepreneurs Laurie Semon and Erin O'Hagan, who together own both Taste and Olives. “This helps us further our longtime goal of continuing to bring high quality, seasonal dishes to our immediate neighborhood and beyond.”
Taste has been open since 2015, and Olives has been around since 2004.
The parklet’s opening coincides with Taste’s transition of its menu from summer to autumn, and the parklet soon will have its own dog-friendly menu. Early next year, Taste will be opening for weekend brunch, too.
Taste is located at 3506 E. Broadway.
Wedding Adds
Like many wedding industry professionals, Marni and Michael Farmer worked from home for more than a decade — meeting clients at coffee shops and storing wedding planning and photography equipment in the family’s garage.
It was an economical way to do business, but with two young kids running around the house, the Farmers wanted to be able to separate their award-winning businesses from their home lives.
Last year, they opened the innovative f/8 Studios in Long Beach at 3764 Orange Ave., in the California Heights neighborhood, housing their own photography operation and So Smitten Events wedding planning businesses there in a collaborative space shared with several other independent operators.
This month, they announced the addition of two more additions: Tapestry Tapestry | Mind. Body. Lifestyle and Lofty Dreams Salon. Those are joining other existing tenants such as Tempoe Entertainment DJs and Gingersnap Florals.
“There's a lot going on in this 1,500 square feet," the owners said, noting that clients who book multiple vendors from the collective can get a discount for doing so.
Of the two new businesses in the mix, Tapestry is owned by personal trainer Julie Shiller, a social worker who offers coaching services. And Lofty Dream is owned by Jenelle Hutcherson, who has more than a decade in the beauty industry.
The small businesses have joined together to offer clients a one-stop wedding-and-event-planning shop. And, during the holidays, they’re inviting the community to check out the space with Halloween décor set up this month and visits from Santa happening soon.
For details, visit FAteAtudiosLongBeach.com
CANstruction Builds
Architects and engineers are working to end hunger in Long Beach at the sixth annual CANstruction competition benefitting Food Finders.
The 12-hour build gets started at 8 a.m. today (Thursday) at MADE by Millworks, an art gallery and gift shop at 240 Pine Ave. Structures made out of a combined 20,000 pounds of nonperishable items will be on display through Oct. 20.
This year’s theme is “One Can, Two Cans, Who Can? You Can!” depicting Dr. Seuss characters created by teams from different architectural and engineering firms.
According to organizers, the 2019 participants include: P2S Engineering; MHP Structural Engineers; Swinerton Engineers; M4 Aerospace Engineering; Long Beach Water Department; Studio 111; and Retail Design Collaborative.
Visitors are encouraged to bring canned goods to MADE by Millworks to be used as “votes” in a “people’s choice award” for their favorite structure. Other honors will be bestowed by a panel of judges.
“Last year’s event generated a 10,000-pound plus donation of canned goods, and this unique event will continue to heighten awareness of food insecurity in our community and will play an important role in helping to feed those in need in our own backyard,” said Patti Larson, Executive Director of Food Finders.
CANstruction is sponsored by MADE by Millworks, the Port of Long Beach, SCAN Health Plan, Full Riot Productions, Hoag Property Management and S&W Beans.
For details, visit CANstructionLongBeach.org.
Hearty Honors
MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center recently received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines — Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, as well as the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
The awards recognize Long Beach Medical Center’s commitment to ensuring heart failure and stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines founded in the latest scientific evidence, hospital officials said.
For more information, visit Heart.org.