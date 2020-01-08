Miley Waterman, CEO of Brave Global, a nonprofit aiming to educate people about human trafficking, will be speaking at a free lunch event happening from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 12, at Grace First Presbyterian Church, 3955 N. Studebaker Rd.
Waterman will be discussing how human trafficking impacts communities and how everyday people can help survivors.
"The time is now for communities, churches and partners to respond to this issue," a release said. "The next generation needs us to show them they are valued, loved and seen. "
For more information, go to braveglobal.org.