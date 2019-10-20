Second Street is tapping into something new with the addition of Long Beach Tap House, a classic American eatery and full-service bar, open now between Granada and Nieto avenues.
Business partners and co-owners Brent Scheiber and Dena Jones are hosting an official grand opening and ribbon cutting for their fresh restaurant concept on Saturday, Oct. 26. Expect specials and giveaways from 2 p.m. to close that evening.
“The community has been great, coming out to see what it’s about,” Scheiber said about the response to Tap House in the weeks since it first began slowly rolling out portions of its seasonal, made-in-house menu.
“People are loving the feel and vibe, which is an old surf-vibe that’s really Long Beach with old photos from The Pike from the 1940s,” he said, noting that they completely renovated the former Tavern on 2 space at 5110 E. Second St., investing about $250,000 in modernizations.
“It’s really low key,” he said. “The service is excellent. The food is excellent. It’s not a stuffy place.”
Scheiber said he wants Tap House to be as much a restaurant hangout as a bar, and he’s determined to have “awesome food” with a menu designed by Matt Vailette, a sous chef for esteemed THE RANCH Restaurant & Saloon in Orange County.
“It’s an elevated style of classic American, and everything is made in-house — from dressings and sauces to our own pickles,” the restaurateur said, noting that seasonal menu changes are planned.
Drinks are a big part of what’s on tap, too, with Jones’s background as the former owner of Five O’Clock Wine Bar on Marina Drive and Scheiber’s nearly life-long experience, first working in his family’s restaurants, and later becoming a bartender and Level 2 Certified Sommelier.
Milkshakes are a signature item at Tap House, with boozy ones for adults and regular ones for youngsters. Scheiber emphasized the family-friendliness of the space, and he said he’s proud that several local youngsters have already taken to regularly skateboarding in the alleyway out back before coming in for a bite.
“I believe in Second Street,” said Scheiber, who recently joined the board of directors for the Belmont Shore Business Association. “My grandma has lived around the corner for 40 years, and it’s one of the best streets in Long Beach… It’s a great family spot for one-stop shopping and going to the cleaners and the bank and getting something to eat. I love this community, and this community loves its small businesses.”
Tap House will be open for brunch service Saturdays and Sundays and lunch and dinner daily.