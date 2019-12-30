New Year's Eve is tomorrow and Long Beach loves to party. Here are some options around town.
The Aquarium of the Pacific hosts Night Dive starting at 8 p.m. featuring live bands in the Great Hall, DJs in the Galleries, a cash bar, small-bite appetizers for sale and a countdown. Tickets are $34.95 and $29.95 for members. This is an 18+ event. Call 562-590-3100 or go to www.aquariumofpacific.org.
The evening at Chianina will be a Roaring '20s themed party from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. that will feature, caviar, lobster, complimentary Champagne toast at midnight and more. Call 562-434-2333 for more information and reservations. Chianina is at 5716 E. Second St. in Naples.Fuego in the Hotel Maya has two seatings for a special five-course prix-fixe meal on New Year's Eve. The menu features entree choices of Wagyu Filet Mignon, Chilean Sea Bass, Maple Leaf Duck and Grilled Artichoke. The 5-8 p.m. seating is $150 per person and the later seatings, which include viewing the fireworks and a midnight Champagne toast and live music, are $200. Reservations are required. Call 562-481-3910 or go to www.facebook.com. Fuego in the Hotel Maya is at 700 Queens Way Dr.
A Vegas style event returns to the Gaslamp, starting at 6 p.m. There will be live entertainment, gaming tables, a cigar lounge and a variety of dining and beverage options. General admission $35. Dinner and VIP packages are offered as well. Call 562-596-4718 or go to www.gaslamp.tix. The Gaslamp is at 6251 E. PCH.
Michael's on Naples, 5620 E. Second St., features a five-course prix-fixe dinner with a Champagne toast from 5:30 p.m. to midnight. Entree choices are Grilled Broken Arrow Ranch venison loin or Grilled Aspen Ridge prime ribeye medallion. It's $85 per person and an optional wine pairing is an addition $60. Call 562-439-7080 or go to www.MichaelsOnNaples.com.
The Nautilus Shell in Shoreline Village Downtown has action from 5 to 10 p.m. They'll have kids crafts, food, live music from Phygg, DJ Joey C, face painting and more and they'll have an East Coast Countdown with fireworks at 9 p.m.
Panxa will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve and that's the first time they'll be offer these specials: Half dozen oysters and a glass of Brute Brut for $25 or a full dozen and a bottle of Brut for $50. Call 562-433-7999 or go to www.Panxaocina.com. Panxa Cocina is at 3939 E. Broadway.
Stop By Parkers' Lighthouse starting at 4 p.m. for a three-course prix-fixe dinner for $75. Call 562-432-6500 or go to www.parkerslighthouse.com. Parkers' Lighthouse is at 435 Shoreline Village Dr.
Portuguese Bend Distilling is hosting an "End of the Decade NYE Party." There are two options. First, the party with a 7 p.m. dinner for $75 and a general admission after 10 p.m. option for $30. For tickets, go to eventbrite.com. PBD is at 300 The Promenade North.
Queensview Steakhouse has two seatings: Early dinner prix-fixe ($75) starting at 5 p.m. or the "Ring in 2020" prix-fixe ($125) with seatings from 9 to 9:30 p.m. Reservations also are available for their patio couches and high-top tables. The bar and lounge will be open as well, where a $25 entry fee gets access to the appetizer buffet. Call 562-432-6500 or go to www.queensviewsteakhouse.com.
Queen Mary's New Year's Event, Past and Present, includes LED robots, live performances from Canadian EDM duo Young Bombs and Colombian cumbia group La Sonora. The celebration includes Art Deco Glamour, a nod to the Roaring ’20s and a modern twist in some of the ballrooms. There will be a hidden speakeasy and the party is capped off with the Queen Mary's fireworks display off the stern of the great ship. Tickets start at $100 and the event is for 21+. Packages with overnight hotel stays are available. Call 877-342-8742 or go to www.queenmary.com.
The celebration at the Reef, 880 S. Harbor Scenic Dr., runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and feature live music, dancing, a midnight toast and buffet including prime rib, stuffed pork loin, crab legs, mussels and caviar. General admission is $110 per person and window seating is $135. Call 562-435-8013 or go to www.reefrestaurant.com.
Cafe Sevilla has dining choices on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Starting t 6 p.m. New Year's Eve, there's a four-course Prix Fixe menu for $69.50 per person and a Flamenco Show package which includes diner and the show for $79 per person. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year's Day, they're offering their brunch menu with music from a DJ. The dinner menu will be served starting at 3 p.m. with live music from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Go to www.cafesevilla.com/longbeach/promotions. Cafe Sevilla is at 140 Pine Ave. The party starts at 5 p.m. at Shannon's, 209 Pine Ave. General admission tickets are $15. For details, go to shannonscorner.eventbrite.com.
The celebration at Shoreline Village runs from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. They'll have have a kids' countdown to fireworks at 9 p.m. and fireworks at midnight. DJ Delvek will provide music from 7 to 11 p.m. and Manuel The Band will perform in a different area starting at 8:30 p.m.
It's "Roaring 2020s" at Tantalum. Doors open at 4 p.m. and they have live music and DJs and chef's specials. For reservations, call 562-431-1414 or visit www.tantalumrestaurant.com. Tantalum is at 6272 E. PCH in Marina Pacifica.
Long Beach's first winery, Waters Edge Winery, will host a New Year's Eve Party starting at 7 p.m. Guest will enjoy food stations featuring appetizers and small plates, tastings of the winery's signature wines and a Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $95 per individual and $150 per couple. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com: Waters Edge Winery New Years Eve Party. Waters Edge is at 217 Pine Ave.
The entire community is invited to help celebrate New Year's Day with a party and dance from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Alpert Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Willow St. Admission is $10 and includes hot "Pops Bagels," prizes, Champagne and live music from Martini Zing. RSVP to 562-426-1721 or smathieu@alpertjcc.org.