Six Long Beach nonprofit groups will receive grants this year from the Grand Prix Foundation of Long Beach.
The foundation is itself a nonprofit associated with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. It hosts events around Race Week to raise money for Long Beach-based charities and to award scholarships to high school seniors here.
Events this year included the second annual Run The Course 5K, where more than 1,000 people got to run the Acura Grand Prix course in downtown Long Beach before the IndyCars took over. The traditional Monte Carlo Night and Poker Tournament took place the Friday of Race Week across the street from the race course.
Grant recipients this year are Special Olympics of Long Beach, the Ronald McDonald House, WomenShelter of Long Beach, the Century Club, mentoring program Operation Jump Start, and juvenile diversion program Shortstop.
In addition to the grants to charities, the foundation awarded scholarships to seven Long Beach seniors last year in the Robert E. Leslie Memorial Scholarship program.
"We're proud to say that all the proceeds from our events go right back into Long Beach through these deserving nonprofits," Foundation President Rick DuRee said. "We're a totally volunteer organization, so we give out as much as we possibly can."
For more information about the foundation and information about 2020 events, go to gplb.com/grand-prix-foundation/.