LB Good Food: Cafe Sevilla

Cafe Sevilla located at 140 Pine Avenue @sevillalb
Spanish Tapas, Brochetas and Paella, sí por favor!
Sevilla offers Spanish 🇪🇸 favorites including the traditional Valenciana Paella that is full of seafood, chicken & sausage on a bed of caramelized crispy rice called socarrat.
So many tapas choices!
To name a few, Ceviches, Papas Bravas, Gambas al Ajillo🍤, to the fresh baked bread served with aioli and Andalusian tomato sauce.
They also do these extraordinary skewers of flame🔥grilled meat with Moorish spices called Brochetas that arrive on a giant hanging metal skewer.
Enjoy the extensive cocktail & wine 🍷 list with various Sangria choices that complete your Spanish 💃🏻 meal.