LB Good Food: Cafe Sevilla

Hey, Long Beach! Join our special visual food correspondents @lbgoodfood as they take you on a visual snapshot of Cafe Sevilla‪ located at 140 Pine Avenue‬ @sevillalb

Spanish Tapas, Brochetas and Paella, sí por favor!

Sevilla offers Spanish 🇪🇸 favorites including the traditional Valenciana Paella that is full of seafood, chicken & sausage on a bed of caramelized crispy rice called socarrat.

So many tapas choices!

To name a few, Ceviches, Papas Bravas, Gambas al Ajillo🍤, to the fresh baked bread served with aioli and Andalusian tomato sauce.

They also do these extraordinary skewers of flame🔥grilled meat with Moorish spices called Brochetas that arrive on a giant hanging metal skewer.

Enjoy the extensive cocktail & wine 🍷 list with various Sangria choices that complete your Spanish 💃🏻 meal.

