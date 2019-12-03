For the seventh year, Country Club Manor Association is sponsoring a Christmas tree decorating and lighting ceremony this Saturday at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo.
The large pine tree in front of the North Division Long Beach Police substation will be decorated from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. State Senator Lena Gonzalez will help light up the tree.
Organizers are asking people to bring an ornament (preferably large) to decorate the tree. Santa will be on hand to share cookies and take pictures with the youngsters, and there will be games and arts and crafts.
Christmas carols will complete the evening. The city's Parks, Recreation and Marine Department also is sponsoring the event.
For more information, email countryclubmanorassociation@gmail.com.