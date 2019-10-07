For more activities, exhibits and events, go to TheGrunion.com/Calendar.

Long Beach Weather

Temperatures are warmer this week, with the highs reaching the mid 80s by Friday. Nighttime temperatures will remain cool in the low 60s and high 50s by the end of the week.

Watering days are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Events This Week

Kindness is complex to define, but simple to recognize. Long Beach is full of Kindness, and you can read about some of acts of Kindness in our special Kindness edition of the Grunion Gazette. Pick it up in stands, or read online at gazettes.com/kindness.

The latest Long Beach City College Art Gallery exhibit is "Generational: Local Latinx LGBTQI Artists." The gallery is open every day this week until Saturday, Oct. 12, 4901 E. Carson St. Go to https://www.lbcc.edu/node/6157 for more information.

Open talk on sea level rise is happening from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight, Oct. 7, at the Aquarium of the Pacific. RSVP at aquariumofpacific.org/events.

"Water Changes Everything," a free, new exhibit at the Historical Society of Long Beach, is covering an issue that is used every day and often taken for granted: water. The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, at the Historical Society of Long Beach. Go to hslb.org for more information.

Story time is happening every Tuesday from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 Virginia Rd. For more information, go to rancholoscerritos.com.

Bring your youngsters to and evening PJ Story Time from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Dorado Neighborhood Library, 2900 Studebaker Rd. This is a free event that occurs every Tuesday evening.

An Alzheimer's caregiver support group is meeting from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 8 at the Long Beach Medical Rehabilitation Center, 2801 Atlantic Ave. The support group is for caregivers and individuals living with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other diseases. Attendees learn ways to better cope with and manage the challenges of dementia. The group meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 3 p.m. Call (323) 930-6256 to RSVP.

Enjoy a free comedy show and pizza every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Que Sera, 1923 E. 7th St. The show is hosted by BEAR CITY. Email bearcitycomedy@gmail.com.

It's trivia night every Wednesday at Timeless Pints Brewing Company, 3671 Industry Ave. Unit C. Guests can form teams to compete, or play on their own. For information, email Crystal Angulo at events@timelesspints.com.

Dark Harbor is haunting the Queen Mary from Thursday, Sept. 26, through Nov. 2. Tickets are available at queenmary.com.

It's country Thursdays at the Gaslamp, 6251 Pacific Coast Hwy. Listen to live country bands and dance the night away from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Thursday. To reserve a table for dinner, call (562) 596-2718.

Youngsters 18 months to 3 years can dance around with the Creative Movement and African/Hip Hop dance classes from 5:30 to 6 p.m. every Friday at We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym, 2533 N. Lakewood Blvd. Classes also are available from 6 to 6:30 p.m. for youngsters aged 3 to 6 years and from 6:30 to 7 p.m. for children 7 to 10 years. Four week sessions are $50 and $15 for drop-ins. Go to monikscreativemovement.com.

Take a free Khmer language class from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Mark Twain Neighborhood Library, 1401 E. Anaheim St. The classes are scheduled every Saturday and include the following levels: Level 1 (all ages) 9-10:30 a.m.; Conversation (adult) 9-10:30 a.m.; Level 2 (all ages) 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.;Level 3 (all ages) 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. For information, call 562-570-1046.

Royal Cup Cafe, 994 Redondo Ave., showcases free stand-up comedy shows every Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sign-ups for entries open at 6 p.m. Enjoy fresh coffee brews and a full meal and enjoy the show. For information, email Ryan at rpschool88@gmail.com.

Donate blood and save a life at Long Beach Memorial (2801 Atlantic Ave.). Go to MemorialCare.org/LBBloodDontation or call (562) 933-0808 to make an appointment.

Other activities include:

The city's Mobility Challenge is encouraging residents to be counted by the new Eco-Counter on the Shoreline Pedestrian/Bicycle Path, west of the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier. The challenge is to reach a total count of 1 million cyclists and/or pedestrians by the end of 2017. Using the hashtag #CountMeInLB, residents can post photos/videos of themselves on social media as they walk, run or bicycle past the Eco-Counter, or as they use trails, parks, beaches, streets and sidewalks.

The Walk On Wednesday (WOW). The group is free to join and meets at 7:15 a.m. each Wednesday, in front of the Chase Bank at 5200 E. Second St. (the corner of Second Street and Corona Avenue). The walk will start at 7:30 and take a different route each week.

For more activities, exhibits and events, go to TheGrunion.com/Calendar.