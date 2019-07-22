For more activities, exhibits and events, go to TheGrunion.com/Calendar.

Long Beach Weather

Temperatures are expected to reach 81 degrees today, Monday, but will cool down to the low 80s by the weekend. Nighttime temperatures temperatures are expected to be in the high 60s all week.

Watering days are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Events This Week

POW! WOW! Long Beach is back. This year, 20 murals are expected to be added throughout the city, bringing the total number of POW! WOW! murals to 95 by the end of month. Check back at the TheGrunion.com for updates and events.

Head over to Somerset Park with your lawn chairs and picnic baskets for a Movies in the Park showing of "Frozen." That's happening from 8 to 10 p.m. today, Monday, at Somerset Park. The cost is free. "Frozen" also will be showing from 8 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at Grace Park.

A Beach Entrepreneur Bootcamp is happening from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at CSULB's College of Business Room 140A, 1250 Bellflower Blvd. The event is free and happening through Aug. 16. Go to csulb.edu/institute-for-innovation-entrepreneurship/programs/entrepreneur-workshops/beach-entrepreneur-boot.

Story time is happening every Tuesday from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 Virginia Rd. For more information, go to rancholoscerritos.com.

Bring your youngsters to and evening PJ Story Time from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at the El Dorado Neighborhood Library, 2900 Studebaker Rd. This is a free event that occurs every Tuesday evening.

The Long Beach Municipal Band is back from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at the Bluff Park. The musical theme this week is "Spectacular Sounds of the Cinema." The Muni Band also will be performing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at Los Cerritos Park; from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Marine Stadium; and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at El Dorado Park.

Enjoy a free comedy show and pizza every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Que Sera, 1923 E. 7th St. The show is hosted by BEAR CITY. Email bearcitycomedy@gmail.com.

It's trivia night every Wednesday at Timeless Pints Brewing Company, 3671 Industry Ave. Unit C. Guests can form teams to compete, or play on their own. For information, email Crystal Angulo at events@timelesspints.com.

It's country Thursdays at the Gaslamp, 6251 Pacific Coast Hwy. Listen to live country bands and dance the night away from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Thursday. To reserve a table for dinner, call (562) 596-2718.

Moonlight Movies on the Beach is playing from 8 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at Cherry Beach, featuring "Nightmare Before Christmas."

Youngsters 18 months to 3 years can dance around with the Creative Movement and African/Hip Hop dance classes from 5:30 to 6 p.m. every Friday at We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym, 2533 N. Lakewood Blvd. Classes also are available from 6 to 6:30 p.m. for youngsters aged 3 to 6 years and from 6:30 to 7 p.m. for children 7 to 10 years. Four week sessions are $50 and $15 for drop-ins. Go to monikscreativemovement.com.

Take a free Khmer language class from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at the Mark Twain Neighborhood Library, 1401 E. Anaheim St. The classes are scheduled every Saturday and include the following levels: Level 1 (all ages) 9-10:30 a.m.; Conversation (adult) 9-10:30 a.m.; Level 2 (all ages) 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.;Level 3 (all ages) 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. For information, call 562-570-1046.

Royal Cup Cafe, 994 Redondo Ave., showcases free stand-up comedy shows every Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sign-ups for entries open at 6 p.m. Enjoy fresh coffee brews and a full meal and enjoy the show. For information, email Ryan at rpschool88@gmail.com.

Donate blood and save a life at Long Beach Memorial (2801 Atlantic Ave.). Go to MemorialCare.org/LBBloodDontation or call (562) 933-0808 to make an appointment.

Other activities include:

The city's Mobility Challenge is encouraging residents to be counted by the new Eco-Counter on the Shoreline Pedestrian/Bicycle Path, west of the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier. The challenge is to reach a total count of 1 million cyclists and/or pedestrians by the end of 2017. Using the hashtag #CountMeInLB, residents can post photos/videos of themselves on social media as they walk, run or bicycle past the Eco-Counter, or as they use trails, parks, beaches, streets and sidewalks.

The Walk On Wednesday (WOW). The group is free to join and meets at 7:15 a.m. each Wednesday, in front of the Chase Bank at 5200 E. Second St. (the corner of Second Street and Corona Avenue). The walk will start at 7:30 and take a different route each week.

For more activities, exhibits and events, go to TheGrunion.com/Calendar.