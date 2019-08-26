For more activities, exhibits and events, go to TheGrunion.com/Calendar.

Long Beach Weather

Skies this week are expected to range from sunny to partly cloudy, with temperatures remaining steady the low 80s all week. Nighttime temperatures temperatures are still expected to be in the high 60s all week.

Watering days are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Events This Week

It's officially August! Check out our special Summer In Our City section of the Grunion Gazette for last minute summer activities to mark on your calendar.

"Water Changes Everything," a free, new exhibit at the Historical Society of Long Beach, is covering an issue that is used every day and often taken for granted: water. The exhibit opens at 11 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, at the Historical Society of Long Beach. Go to hslb.org for more information.

Story time is happening every Tuesday from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 Virginia Rd. For more information, go to rancholoscerritos.com.

Bring your youngsters to and evening PJ Story Time from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the El Dorado Neighborhood Library, 2900 Studebaker Rd. This is a free event that occurs every Tuesday evening.

The Long Beach Police Department is hosting a public forum from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 called the "LBPD West Division Leadership Forum." The public is invited to attend at 1835 Santa Fe Ave. For more information, call 562-570-3461.

The Taste of Downtown is happening again from 6 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Waterfront downtown. Tasting tickets are just $1 each and can be purchased at the event or online at eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-downtown-waterfront-tickets-64451044810?aff=erelexpmlt.

Enjoy a free comedy show and pizza every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Que Sera, 1923 E. 7th St. The show is hosted by BEAR CITY. Email bearcitycomedy@gmail.com.

It's trivia night every Wednesday at Timeless Pints Brewing Company, 3671 Industry Ave. Unit C. Guests can form teams to compete, or play on their own. For information, email Crystal Angulo at events@timelesspints.com.

It's country Thursdays at the Gaslamp, 6251 Pacific Coast Hwy. Listen to live country bands and dance the night away from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Thursday. To reserve a table for dinner, call (562) 596-2718.

Youngsters 18 months to 3 years can dance around with the Creative Movement and African/Hip Hop dance classes from 5:30 to 6 p.m. every Friday at We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym, 2533 N. Lakewood Blvd. Classes also are available from 6 to 6:30 p.m. for youngsters aged 3 to 6 years and from 6:30 to 7 p.m. for children 7 to 10 years. Four week sessions are $50 and $15 for drop-ins. Go to monikscreativemovement.com.

Take a free Khmer language class from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Mark Twain Neighborhood Library, 1401 E. Anaheim St. The classes are scheduled every Saturday and include the following levels: Level 1 (all ages) 9-10:30 a.m.; Conversation (adult) 9-10:30 a.m.; Level 2 (all ages) 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.;Level 3 (all ages) 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. For information, call 562-570-1046.

Royal Cup Cafe, 994 Redondo Ave., showcases free stand-up comedy shows every Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sign-ups for entries open at 6 p.m. Enjoy fresh coffee brews and a full meal and enjoy the show. For information, email Ryan at rpschool88@gmail.com.

Donate blood and save a life at Long Beach Memorial (2801 Atlantic Ave.). Go to MemorialCare.org/LBBloodDontation or call (562) 933-0808 to make an appointment.

Other activities include:

The city's Mobility Challenge is encouraging residents to be counted by the new Eco-Counter on the Shoreline Pedestrian/Bicycle Path, west of the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier. The challenge is to reach a total count of 1 million cyclists and/or pedestrians by the end of 2017. Using the hashtag #CountMeInLB, residents can post photos/videos of themselves on social media as they walk, run or bicycle past the Eco-Counter, or as they use trails, parks, beaches, streets and sidewalks.

The Walk On Wednesday (WOW). The group is free to join and meets at 7:15 a.m. each Wednesday, in front of the Chase Bank at 5200 E. Second St. (the corner of Second Street and Corona Avenue). The walk will start at 7:30 and take a different route each week.

For more activities, exhibits and events, go to TheGrunion.com/Calendar.