Wilson High School's cheerleaders are setting up the annual cheerleader clinic with an added twist — a chance to be on the sideline for the biggest football game of the season against Poly High.

Wilson's Youth Sideline Cheer Clinic is a fundraiser, and costs $60 a child. Participants will learn dance moves, jumps and more at two practices Saturday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Oct. 3.

Then on game day there will be a pizza party and photo session before the game, which will be played in front of a sell-out crowd at Wilson's football stadium. The youngsters will join the Wilson squad to help cheer the home team on against the arch-rival Poly Jackrabbits.

Young cheerleaders get a spirit T-shirt to wear to the game, keepsake pompoms, the pizza party and two 5 x7 prints as part of the registration fee. Applications are available now by calling 562-715-9592 or email wilsoncheerboosters@gmail.com.

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

