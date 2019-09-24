Wilson High School's cheerleaders are setting up the annual cheerleader clinic with an added twist — a chance to be on the sideline for the biggest football game of the season against Poly High.
Wilson's Youth Sideline Cheer Clinic is a fundraiser, and costs $60 a child. Participants will learn dance moves, jumps and more at two practices Saturday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Oct. 3.
Then on game day there will be a pizza party and photo session before the game, which will be played in front of a sell-out crowd at Wilson's football stadium. The youngsters will join the Wilson squad to help cheer the home team on against the arch-rival Poly Jackrabbits.
Young cheerleaders get a spirit T-shirt to wear to the game, keepsake pompoms, the pizza party and two 5 x7 prints as part of the registration fee. Applications are available now by calling 562-715-9592 or email wilsoncheerboosters@gmail.com.