No need for a destination wedding. Long Beach is fortunate to have choices for the special day. Indoors or out, large or small, there is something for everyone when it comes to staging a wedding in Long Beach.
Alfredo’s Beach Club
Alfredo’s offers seven locations around Long Beach including several actually on the beach: Rainbow Lagoon, Marine Stadium, Mothers Beach, Belmont Pier, Cherry Beach, the Kayak Kafe and 72nd Place on the Peninsula. Sites are suitable for barefoot beach weddings or something more formal and couples can arrive in a gondola, town car, limo or a Woody Beach Cruise.
The staff is ready to help with all details of the wedding, flowers, décor, and more. Alfredo’s also has options for rehearsal dinners, showers, bachelor/bachelorette parties and rehearsals.
Call 562-314-8778. The website is www.alfredosbeachclub.com.
Aquarium of the Pacific
Locations at the aquarium range from the Great Hall underneath the giant blue whale to smaller areas, outdoors at Shark Lagoon, Café Scuba and the newly opened Pacific Visions. The aquarium becomes a private venue at 7 p.m. and receptions may be held for more than 500 seated guests.
Event packages for parties of 100 to 149, which include site fee, tables, chairs, and setups, are $103 per person, with parking, food and beverages extra. The fee drops to $99 per person for groups of 150 or more. Packages are for a four-hour rental.
The Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way downtown. Call 562-951-1663, email aopcatering@longbeachcc.com or go to www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden
The Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden on the campus of Cal State Long Beach offers serenity in the middle of urban Long Beach, including greenery, ponds and arched bridges. Flower girls and ring bearers are encouraged to feed the koi as they cross the bridge to the ceremony. The site is available for daytime wedding ceremonies or evening weddings and receptions, and they can handle up to 200 guests.
Wedding and reception packages range from $3,700 to $9,000 and parking is included in the packages except for the non-peak season, which is December through February. Call 562-985-8889: email jgcoordinators@csulb.edu or visit www.csulb.edu/jgarden.
Ebell Long Beach
A stylish, classic and elegant location at 290 Cerritos Ave., the Ebell features a sunny courtyard with a fountain, detailed archways and chrystal chandeliers and a ballroom with 24-foot ceilings and a fireplace. Event sales manager Jen MacLean describes the look as "sophisticated and timeless."
They can handle 50-200 people. Food and beverage charge is $170 per person and facility fees range from $7,500 to $8,500 including parking. Call 562-436-4014; email info@ebelllongbeach.com or visit www.ebelllongbeach.com.
Hotel Maya
The Hotel Maya, at 700 Queensway Dr., offers a spectacular view of the Long beach skyline and a private beach. It’s also a hotel, so guests don’t have to travel for accommodations.
Hotel Maya features three distinct outdoor wedding sites including Jardin with gazebo and waterfall; Esplanade topped by a 42-foot diameter umbrella and the Playa at the Maya, the 6,500-square foot beach. Receptions may be held at the Jardin, Esplanade, and Playa at the Maya or the indoor outdoor-outdoor event space for up to 400 guests.
Ceremony packages run from $500 to $5,000. Food and beverage minimums begin at $5,000. Discounts are available if guests stay at the Hotel Maya. Call 562-481-3897; email lisa.duncan@hilton.com or visit www.hotelmayalongbeach.com.
Loft on Pine
The Loft on Pine (230 Pine Ave.), built in 1903, is the oldest standing building on Pine Avenue. Its wood and brick interior features velvet chairs, leather sofas and antique accessories. The capacity for weddings and receptions is 200 guests. Facility fees range from $5,000 to $8,000 with catering available at an additional cost.
Call 562-888-2303 or visit www.loftonpine.com.
Long Beach Museum of Art
Easily one of the most striking venues in town, the Long Beach Museum of Art overlooks the Pacific Ocean at 2300 E. Ocean Blvd. It seats up to 75 people inside and up to 300 people outside in the manicured garden with string lights and twinkling lights that allow dancing under the stars.
Claire’s at the Museum (the on-site restaurant) provides catering service. Menus range from cocktail receptions to plated sit-down meals. Reception site fees range from $1,500 to $4,000. The ceremony fee is $500 year-round. Call 562-439-2119; email specialevents2@lbma.org; or visit www.lbma.org.
Modern
Modern, at 2801 E. Spring St., is a new addition to the city’s offerings. It was previously a restaurant but has been reimagined as a sleek gathering place. It has a new minimalist design and overlooks the airport. It features a wall of windows and a dramatic staircase.
Open later than many venues (1 a.m.), the room can seat up to 220. Fees range from $4,500 to $8,500 with catering available at an additional cost. Call 562-373-2801 or go to www.themodernlb.com.
The Queen Mary
The great ship has been hosting Southern California weddings for more than 50 years and can accommodate intimate gatherings as well as large and lavish extravaganzas with 700 guests. The Queen Mary offers iconic views of Long Beach and the Pacific Ocean. The Royal Wedding Chapel offers a traditional ceremony.
Its 14 Art Deco ballrooms and salons exude 1930s style and feature handcrafted touches like wood paneling, original Art Deco Lights fixtures and more for ceremonies and/or receptions. There’s the Grand Salon, The Queen's Salon with fireplaces, Verandah Grill and Deck. The Britannia Salon and deck has a parquet dance floor and opens on a private outdoor deck. Other sites include the Windsor Salon, the Victoria room, the Board Room, the Regent Room and the Tea Room, and the Mauretania Room. Site fees range from $750 to $2500 with food and beverages additional.
And of course, the Queen Mary is also a hotel, which offers convenient accommodations for those attending the wedding. Discounts are available for groups of 10 more. Call 562-499-1713 or go to www.queenmary.com.
Rancho Los Cerritos
Rancho Los Cerritos at 4600 Virginia Rd. offers couples a chance to have a part of history in their wedding. The venue is a historic site hidden away in the city. Built in 1844, the two-story adobe home and its orchards and gardens are secluded and peaceful.
Weddings are held from 5 to 10 p.m. in the inner courtyard or the main garden. The Backyard features a 150-year-old Moreton Bay Fig Tree and large manicured grass lawn. The Sun Porch is a brick-floored patio inside the historic ranch building with a capacity of 40 guests. Call 562-206-2055; email MalloryR@RanchoLosCerritos.org; or visit www.RanchoLosCerritos.org.
The Reef
The Reef features an IMAX view of downtown from its location at 880 S. Harbor Dr., and offers seven outdoor and indoor event spaces, including a rooftop Sundeck Terrace. They have a wide range of catering packages that can accommodate 20-300 guests. They pride themselves on one-stop shopping for the complete wedding experience.
The Reef also has “Enhancements” such as a gourmet mashed potato bar, cigar roller, harpist, custom/colored cocktail napkins and more. Ceremony fees start at $750 and include the ceremony, rehearsal coordinator, arch aisle runner, white chairs and a microphone. Call 562-435-8013; email: thereefcatering@srcmail.com or go to www.reefrestaurant.com.
Amy Orr contributed to this report.