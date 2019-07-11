The US Rowing Southwest Masters regional championship takes place this weekend, July 13 and 14, at Marine Stadium.
According to the organizers, this regatta could help determine whether Long Beach hosts the 2028 Olympic rowing events.
“Any Olympic rowing venue needs to show a recent track record of hosting successful events,” Rob Glidden, Long Beach Rowing Association president, said. “While Long Beach has hosted major events in the past, such as the 1932 Olympic rowing competition, we have just recently re-elevated our presence on the international rowing scene.”
More than 500 rowers are expected to compete this weekend, coming from all over the western United States. There will be a wide range of races on the 1,000-meter course.
Racing begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, with a race starting every seven minutes throughout both days. Electronic race results will be posted on the HereNow app.
There is no charge to spectators, who can view races on both sides of Marine Stadium. For more, email kristinaduggan@yahoo.com.