It's a Thanksgiving tradition that's been running strong for 17 years.
That would be the annual Long Beach Turkey Trot 5K and 10K run and walk that returns Thanksgiving morning, kicking off where it does each year at the Granada Boat Launch Ramp.
For the youngsters, the half mile Wingding starts at 9:40 a.m. for children 8 to 12 years and 9:45 a.m. for youngsters 7 years and younger.
Double strollers are permitted only at the 10 a.m. start for the 5K and 10K run and walk. Dogs, bikes, skateboards or motorized vehicles are not allowed.
Miss Long Beach 2020 and the rest of the pageant winners will be waiting at the finish line with pumpkin pies. Random finishers receive a pie for a prize until they run out.
The Grunion team will be there too with a photo booth and a giant turkey. Runners and walkers can stop by for a photo op and meet the team.
Tickets are $40 per person ($30 for the kids half mile Wingding). Runners can save $5 with the promo code FIVEOFF.
Sign-in and bib pick-ups will be available at 1 Granada Ave. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and from 6:15 to 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. People also can register for the race the day of the event.
Start times for the annual Turkey Trot are at 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at the Granada Launch Ramp, 1 Granada Ave.
For more information, or to sign up, go to justinrudd.com/trot.html.
—Stephanie Stutzman