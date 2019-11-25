Thanksgiving evening, this Thursday, will signal the beginning of the Christmas season with a tradition first sparked in 1949.
That would be the annual Trees in the Bay tree lighting ceremony. All trees will light up around sunset on Thursday, Nov. 28. They're located in Rainbow Lagoon, Alamitos Bay Marina, along the Peninsula, Spinnaker Bay, Rainbow Harbor, Scherer Park, El Dorado Park West and Heartwell Park, and are being placed in the water now.
The tradition began with a single cut tree placed in Alamitos Bay by resident Don May. At the time, May owned Leilani Hut, a Polynesian-style restaurant in Belmont Shore that sat in the space currently occupied by Legends Sports Bar. His act of holiday cheer was destined to boom beyond the Shore.
In 1953, the real trees were replaced with white, wooden triangle-shaped trees, measuring 16 feet tall and paired with strings of festive lights. The idea was that that they could be reused year after year.
But it takes manpower and money to move, modify and install the trees. City funding for the annual project dwindled by the 1970s and the floating trees tradition was placed on hiatus — but that didn't last long.
Residents stepped in, formed a group called the Trees in the Bay Committee and donations kept the program up and running in Alamitos Bay and along the Peninsula. The city has seen the trees multiply and light up for decades since, But one thing hasn't changed. Installing the trees year after year takes a few months of preparation — and cash.
Some organizations that have helped fund the installations over the years include the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau, Spinnaker Cove Slip Owners Association, Alamitos Heights Improvement Association and Alamitos Bay Beach Preservation Group.
Jane Grobaty, Parks, Recreation and Marine community information officer, told the Grunion last year that the cost to the city is about $9,000 for installation, $1,100 for electricity in Alamitos Bay, south of Second Street and Colorado Lagoon and $3,000 for repairs and reconstructions per year.
And all the work is worth it, she added, because the holiday lights signal the start of the Christmas season.
The trees will stay lit until New Year's Day, and then they'll be moved back to their idle positions on the edge of the Peninsula until November rolls around again.
Long Beach Partners of the Parks works with Parks, Recreation and Marine to facilitate donations — in addition to city funding — helps keep the floating tradition alive. For information, or to make a donation, go to partnersofparks.org.
