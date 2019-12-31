Tickets are on sale now for the Queen Mary's Chinese New Year celebration.
Chinese New Year: Shanghai Nights will celebrate 2020 as the Year of the Rat with martial arts, lion dancing, acrobatics and traditional music. Dinner will be buffet style.
That's happening on Saturday, Jan. 25, with two dinner seating options. The first dinner is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. and the second from 8 to 10 p.m.
General admission tickets are $103 for the 4 p.m. seating ($119 for the 8 p.m. seating). Date night packages start at $200 for couples and $260 for the VIP date night package.