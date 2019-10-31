A "Little Shop Of Horrors" will be found this month in the sanctuary of Long Beach's landmark First Congregational Church.
A musical, and one dealing with demonic doings, might seem incongruous to an historic church. But the Landmark Theatre Company has successfully produced plays for the last three years at First Congregational, and artistic director Megan O'Toole has found some justification for this play to be in church.
"It’s a morality tale showing us what happens when we allow our base desires for fame, wealth and power to control us," O'Toole said. "The plant may eat them, but the characters in this story are actually consumed by their own destructive desires. In this production, we embrace all the fun and goofiness of the show, but also strive to develop three-dimensional characters that the audience can relate to.”
"Little Shop of Horrors" will run for the next two weekends, Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 15-17. Curtain Fridays and Saturdays is 8 p.m., 7 p.m. on Sundays.
First Congregational Church is at 241 Cedar Ave., and there is street parking, with the city's Broadway parking garage nearby. Tickets run from $15 to $50, and are available at www.LBLandmark.org.