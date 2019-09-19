California Repertory Company at Cal State Long Beach is participating in a year-long event that seeks to raise awareness of the playwright Maria Irene Fornes.
The National Celebrando Fornes is aimed at highlighting the impact and preserving the legacy of her work. CSULB is one of 21 universities and theatre companies producing her work this year. It is a worthwhile endeavor as Fornes spent her career digging deep into subjects that illuminated the human experience with intensity and compassion.
A leader in the avant-garde theatre scene in the 1960s, Fornes was not known for a distinct style. It was her determination to dissect life and lay out its intricate and often visceral and disturbing elements that made her stand out. Her ability to take on a wide range of topics and locals made her one of the most versatile artists of the period.
"MUD," written in the early 1980s, is in line with this brutally honest examination of humanity. Set somewhere in the rural U.S. in an unspecified time, live Mae, Lloyd and Henry. These three are brought together by desperation and held together by guilt. All are moving slowly through the mud that is their existence. Fornes explores the cycles of poverty and abuse with these three characters who, much like crabs in a barrel, pull each other down.
Riky Garcia (Lloyd) captures the belligerence that insecurity breeds. His embodiment of Lloyd communicates not only the anger and sadness one feels when you know that you don’t know something, but also fills in the gaps as to why Lloyd is stuck. Garcia's commitment to physicality is admirable and goes most of the distance to bringing Lloyd to life.
Aaron Allen (Henry) finds the center of his character more in the honesty of his dialogue. Allen has found a connection to the dialogue that sparks life into the stage existence of this proud and presumptuous man. Henry is the consummate man with an answer, even if the answer is ridiculous and half baked.
It is the performance if Kimberly English (Mae) that creates the rhythm this piece moves to. Both a physical and emotionally precise presence in the brutal world of "MUD," English fully realizes Mae’s efforts to draw herself up. It is clear that English has found a way into Mae that allows her to reveal a vulnerability inside the tanned leather hide that is the character's armor.
As these characters struggle with life and each other, they entrench themselves further. They pull us and each other further and further into the center of this pit of circumstance to confront issues we would rather not look at so closely.
And it is closely, as this production is in CSULB Player’s Theatre, a small black box space. It is an effective environment for an intimate show like "MUD." I wish the set had been more evocative and the costumes had been less literal. Not in the sense that I feel they should be in someway a fantasy, but that both elements could have found the poetry in the situation and evoked that visually for us.
The lighting by Kaitlin Trimble found that sense of timing and movement that elevated most of the production excellently. There were only a couple of moments where the action could have used a little push from her by a lift in brightness to pull us through a couple of brief lulls.
Director BJ Dodge has crafted a show that, overall, brings Maria Irene Fornes' work to life with all the vigor and bloody reality of actual birth. It is theatre of this kind that most excites me as it is in venues such as this that the real questions are asked and we as a culture are given a real opportunity to respond.
"MUD" continues through Sept. 29 in the Players Theatre inside the Theatre Arts Building on the Cal State South Campus via Seventh Street and West Campus Drive.
General admission is $23, students $18, military and seniors (55 and older) $20. Go to www.calrep.org, to buy tickets and for more information.