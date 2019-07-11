The British are invading the West Coast with a tribute to some of the greats.
It's the Queen Mary's Rock the Queen concert, featuring covers of the British Invasion favorites happening from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at the Queen's Grand Salon, 1126 Queens Hwy.
Acts include cover bands The Who Generation (covering music from The Who), Britain's Finest (The Beatles), Arena (Duran Duran), These Handsome Devils (The Smiths) and The Cured (a tribute band to The Cure).
Tickets are $35, with special pricing available for groups of 10 or more. Parking is $20 per vehicle. For more information, go to queenmary.com.