All good things must come to an end, and this time, Long Beach is saying goodbye to the Taste of Downtown — at least until next year.
The three-part summertime event has been sponsored by the Downtown Long Beach Alliance for the last 12 years, offering visitors a taste of several restaurants' specialities in return for tasting tickets.
The first event this year took place in the East Village in May, the second happened along Pine Avenue and the final tasting event is finishing strong tonight, Wednesday and again tomorrow, Thursday, with the Taste of Downtown at the Rainbow Harbor Waterfront.
Tickets are $1 each, but if purchased in advance, an extra four tickets are available for each $20 purchased. They also can be purchased at the DLBA office, 100 W. Broadway, Suite 120, or online at bit.ly/TODEV19.
Tickets from the East Village or Pine Avenue events can be used at the Waterfront as well.
Vendors include Padre, Q Smokehouse, BO-Beau Kitchen + Rooftap, Beachwood BBQ, Pie Bar and Long Beach Taco Co. just to name a few.
The final Taste of Downtown is happening from 6 to 10 p.m. tonight, Thursday, at the Rainbow Harbor Waterfront, between Shoreline Village and Pine Avenue Pier. Admission is free.
Parking is available at the Pike Outlets parking garage, 65 Cedar Ave.; the Shoreline Village parking lot, 401 Shoreline Village Dr.; and at the Aquarium of the Pacific parking lot on Shoreline Drive between Chestnut Place and Aquarium Way.
For more information about this event and the DLBA, go to www.downtownlongbeach.org.
—Stephanie Stutzman