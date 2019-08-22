The Zaferia neighborhood is hoping to spread some happiness this Sunday.
It's the fourth annual Happy Sundays along Anaheim Street between Stanley Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.
The event brings bar venues together with Long Beach and Los Angeles area bands for an entire Sunday of music, restaurant discounts and Zaferia discovery.
“The vision was to have a South By Southwest thing happen in Long Beach," Julie Kugel-Montoya, co-founder said, "It's an event where people can discover new music and celebrate the Long Beach music scene as well as celebrate our neighborhood."
Kugel-Montoya is one-third of the garage band The Coathangers. Her husband, co-founder of Happy Sundays Scott Montoya, is a former member of The Growlers. The pair have been active members in the city's music scene for years, she said, and thought it would be a good idea to talk to a few of the neighborhood bars and see if they would be willing to host bands at their venue.
"It started off as just wanting to throw a show on our front porch," she said. "We live next to Alex's Bar and thought that would be a good place to start."
She continued that the rest seemed to fall together easily.
"At first we had two venues interested and we thought that was great," she said. "But then for last year, the Zaferia Business Association reached out as a partner and now we have a total of nine venues."
Those venues are Supply & Demand (on Stanley Avenue), Alex's Bar, Analog Records, Bamboo Club, Ashtanga Yoga Long Beach (AYLB), Red Leprechaun, Long Beach Playhouse, Iguana Kelly's and DiPiazza's on Pacific Coast Highway.
Shows start at 1 p.m. and include artists Prettiest Eyes, Triptides, Cat Scan, Big Monsta and Sunny War, to name a few.
The event is also sponsored by the Port of Long Beach, the office of Mayor Robert Garcia, Fourth District Councilman Daryl Supernaw, Tom's Tires (4401 E Anaheim St.), Brascia Builders (2801 E. Anaheim St.) and the OC Weekly.
"It's really great how we've had so many people approach us and ask how they can help or be a part of it," Kugel-Montoya said. "I wouldn't be surprised if this is even bigger next year."
There will be two available trolleys transporting attendees to the different venues all day for free. Each venue will have a trolley schedule posted outside the building.
Happy Sundays in the Zaferia neighborhood is happening from 1 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, on Anaheim Street between Stanley Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.
There's also a playlist on Spotify featuring artists playing at the event. Search for the playlist "Happy Sundays August 25 2019."
For more information and musical lineups, go to happysundayslbc.com.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.