An evening of adult storytelling is on the calendar this Saturday, Nov. 23, at the El Dorado Nature Center in Tellabration: An International Celebration of Storytelling.
The Nature Center has been home to a summer storytelling series in the past, but this is the first indoor storytelling concert there. The evening will feature eight different storytellers and includes refreshments, all for $5 a person.
The Long Beach lineup is Laura Beasley, Laura Bosworth, Ina Buckner Barnette, Debra Ehrhardt, Padraic Keohane, Diana Spirithawk, David Whiting and Mariana Williams. Williams is the producer of another storytelling series, The Search For Long Beach's Greatest Storyteller.
Stories are tailored for people 10 years old or older. The evening begins at 7:30 p.m. and is expected to last for two hours.
There is free parking at the Nature Center, 7550 E. Spring St. For reservations or more information, call 562-570-1745.