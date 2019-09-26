With the fall season finally here, there are plenty of free events for the family to get involved in, many hosted by Community Action Team founder Justin Rudd.
Rudd hosts a series of events every year, with three events kicking off this weekend. First, it's time to eat.
Free Spaghetti Dinner
Get to know your neighbors at the annual community spaghetti supper.
The event takes place just once a year, and Long Beachers are invited to stop by, sit with people they may have never met, and mingle.
On the menu is spaghetti (with and without meatballs), salad and garlic bread.
There are two dining times scheduled. The first group of people will be seated at 5 p.m., then next at 6 p.m. Bay Shore Church, 5100 E. The Toledo, helps sponsor the event each year by offering up tables and space to dine.
Guests also are encouraged to bring a few canned food items, like peanut butter or tuna. The CAT team will take all donations to a local food bank.
The annual community spaghetti dinner happens this Saturday, Sept. 28. There's no cost to attend, but all guests must RSVP at justinrudd.com/supper.
Annual Bake Off
In addition to Saturday's dinner, people can show off their baking chops by entering their homemade goods into the baking competition.
Contestants will be judged by their peers attending the spaghetti dinner, and this year there are no categories so bakers are free to get as creative as they would like. Five winners will receive a blue ribbon and $50.
Rules for the event include:
All baked goods should be delivered to Bay Shore Church between 3 and 5:15 p.m. Winners will be announced promptly at 5:30 p.m.
People should sign up before the event at justinrudd.com/bakeoff.
Say Cheese
If a spaghetti dinner and bake-off aren't enough, Saturday also will feature results of CAT's annual Say Cheese Long Beach photo essay contest.
Photographers spread out around Long Beach the first week of September to take pictures depicting the city and its people. A total of $1,000 in prize money will be awarded to the winners.
Submissions are closed. Guests at Saturday's dinner and bake-off will have plenty of time to walk through the gallery while enjoying a few homemade baked goods.
Miss Long Beach, Southern California Cities
Concluding Saturday's activities is the Miss/Mrs./Ms./Teen Long Beach pageant orientation, happening at 7:15 p.m.
Prospective contestants can learn about pageant expectations and requirements, ask questions and meet fellow contestants. The cost to participate in the pageant is $100 until Nov. 1.
Dress code is cocktail attire and all Long Beach contestants must either work or live in the city. Miss Southern California Cities contestants must work or live in Southern California and do not have to have a Long Beach connection.
For more information, go to misslongbeach.com.
And the Community Action Team is just getting started.
In the upcoming weeks, the schedule is packed with events. In October, the annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals is taking place at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, and the annual Haute Dog Howl'oween parade is happening at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, the 16th annual Belmont Shore Chalk Art Contest is lining sidewalks with chalk art. The monthly beach cleanup is happening earlier that morning at 9 a.m.
For more information about upcoming events, go to justinrudd.com.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.