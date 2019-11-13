Sign-ups are available for the 73rd annual Naples Island Boat Parade, happening on Sunday, Dec. 14.
The theme this year is "Christmas Under the Sea," with a prompt to search for decorating inspiration from a favorite sea creature.
A mandatory meeting for interested skippers is happening at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Long Beach Yacht Club. The deadline to sign up and pay also is on Dec. 11.
For more information, email John Schuman, the chairman of the boat parade, at investorsmortgagejohn@yahoo.com.
To sign up to participate in the parade, go to www.gazettes.com/NaplesBoatParade.