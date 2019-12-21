The 32nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is happening from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18th, at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1950 Lemon Ave.
Applications for parade entries, food vendors and merchandise booths are available online at longbeach.gov/district6 or by calling 562-570-6816. Interested volunteers can sign up by calling as well. Community service hours will be offered.
The event is hosted by Vice Mayor and Sixth District Councilman Dee Andrews's office. For more information, go to longbeach.gov/district6.