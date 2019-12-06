A parade of 1,000 lights will be moving through Shoreline Marina and Rainbow Harbor Saturday night.
It's the 37th annual Shoreline Christmas Boat Parade hosted by the Shoreline Yacht Club and the event is expected to be bright.
"What we're hoping for is a lot of lights," Elizabeth Trombley, volunteer organizer, said. "We call it the Parade of 1,000 lights for a good reason."
With the theme "Deck the Hulls," boaters have the creative freedom to dress up their boats with as many lights and themed props as they deem fit, Trombley said. Some boats may be sea life themed and others based on Christmas movies — it's all a surprise.
That route will begin outside Shoreline Marina, circle toward Island White and near the beach, move into and through Shoreline Marina and on to Rainbow Harbor past Shoreline Village, Pine Avenue Pier, Gladstone’s, then out of Rainbow Harbor passing by the Queen Mary.
At about 5 p.m. before the parade gets started, announcers will kick off the event at the Pine Avenue Pier by introducing the boats, their skippers and include information about the parade.
For optimal parade viewing, recommended viewpoints include Shoreline Village and Rainbow Harbor. The Queen Mary also is a prime location for viewing the boat parade, organizers said.
Additionally, rain is in the forecast for Saturday, so attendees should bring and umbrella and plan for wet weather as the event is scheduled to happen through rain or shine.
For participants, there will be a mandatory skipper's meeting the 11 a.m. on Dec. 7, the morning before the parade, at Shoreline Yacht Club, 386 Shoreline Dr.
And there's still time to enter.
Entry fees are $20 per boat and the last chance to enter will be during the skipper's meeting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Shoreline Yacht Club.
The 37th annual Shoreline Christmas Boat Parade is expected to start sailing at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning outside Shoreline Marina.
For more information, or to sign up to participate in the parade, call 562-435-4093 or office@syclb.org.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.