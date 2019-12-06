Kicking off the weekend of parade events in the area is the Seal Beach Holiday Parade happening tonight, Friday.
Seal Beach Lions Club is hosting the 41st annual parade with the theme "Christmas Movies."
"Our Seal Beach Christmas Parade is a great home town event that brings the community together year after year for an evening of warm holiday spirit," Scott Newton, parade chairman, said in a release. "Floats, cars, wagons, strollers, bikes, boats, bands and animals will all be part of the parade again this year. It always begins by honoring the flag of our country and ends with the arrival of Santa Claus."
As the theme would have it, Christmas movie favorites from the 1980s and ’90s will shine bright. "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and "National Lampoon" are just a few of the staples parading down Main Street.
"Out of all the entries, I would say about 40 percent are going pretty crazy with the parade theme," Seth Eaker, Lions co-chairman, said.
Greg and Kathy Fellers, Seal Beach residents and longtime community volunteers, are this year's Grand Marshals, and 8-year-old Harlow Limas, a second generation Seal Beach Youth Center member, is the Junior Grand Marshal.
Street Closures
The parade kicks off at 7 p.m., but street closures start three hours earlier, at 4 p.m.
Main Street will shut down to vehicle traffic, as well as Ocean Avenue between Seventh and 10th streets. Electric and Central avenues will be closed between Eighth and 10th streets. Pacific Coast Highway traffic will be closed intermittently from Seal Beach Boulevard to Fifth Street beginning at about 4:30 p.m.
Additionally, Seal Beach Police Department Sgt. Nick Nicholas said officers will be conducting parking enforcement all night long.
"We want residents and visitors to pay attention to street closures," he said. "And if they see anything suspicious they should call the police department immediately."
The parade will conclude after Santa Claus makes his way down Main Street, and the roads will begin to open shortly after, with all streets expected to be open for traffic by 10 p.m.
Parking is limited at the surrounding beach lots. Attendees are encouraged to use ride shares as well as avoid parking at private business lots to avoid being towed.
For more information, go to sealbeachlions.org/christmas-parade.html.
