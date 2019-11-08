For the 23rd year in a row, bands, ROTC units and more will walk down Atlantic Avenue in North Long Beach to honor the country's military veterans.
This year's Veterans Day Parade will have more that 50 entries, according to Jennifer Rice Epstein, a city public affairs specialist. It will start at Houghton Park (Harding Street) and march south to South Street, where entries will disband.
The parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. and use the southbound lanes of the street. Atlantic will close at 6 a.m. from Harding to South streets.
Other street closures include Harding from Myrtle Avenue to Atlantic from 6 a.m. to 1 pm. for parade entry staging. South Street will close from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. between Elm and Myrtle avenues so entries can disband. Atlantic itself will close from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Harding to South.
A street fair and Vets Fest, which had taken place in Houghton Park in the past, will be located between 60th and South streets, and is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Business owners along the parade route or street fair are being encouraged to participate, and the Michelle Obama Library will be open during the event.
Epstein said that the Aquarium of the Pacific's aquarium on wheels will be at the street fair, as will multiple city departments with information and giveaways. There also will be an information booth about the 2020 census, booths for military veterans, vendors and food trucks. There will be a bar garden from Roxanne's for adults, and plenty of activities for children.
Ninth District Councilman Rex Richardson's office has helped to organize the parade and a connected street fair. A couple of weeks ago, Richardson announced the parade's grand marshals — Brenda Threatt, State Senator Tom Umberg and his wife Brigadier General Robin Umberg, and the Rev. Leon Wood.
A parade lineup wasn't available before deadline, but Epstein said some of the larger groups include Lakewood High School Navy JROTC, Paramount High School JROTC, the Long Beach Airport, the Port of Long Beach and Long Beach Transit.
For more information and late entries, call the Ninth Council District office, 562-570-6137 or email district9@longbeach.gov.