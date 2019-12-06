Rancho Los Alamitos is getting ready for a Christmas event that brings families together.
From 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, families with children 3 to 8 years can listen to the Long Beach Camerata Singers perform a show curated for a young audience.
The program will feature stories from the Rancho's past as well as explore the musical concepts of melodies and tempo. Light refreshments will be served after the performance.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 per children. Reservations are required.
Additionally, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 13, the Rancho will host a free Holiday Open House for guests of all ages. The space will be decked out in Christmas decor.
Rancho Los Alamitos is at 6400 E Bixby Hill Rd.
Go to rancholosalamitos.org/events/2019_christmas_at_RLA to reserve a seat.