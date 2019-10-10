Yes, there’s a theme park in Long Beach.
And this month, it’s where the second annual El Dorado Frontier Pumpkin Patch will take place.
Located inside El Dorado Park, the El Dorado Frontier is a family-friendly theme park that features train rides, interactive activities, events, special guests and more.
For the rest of this month, the more will include pumpkins of all sizes and shapes. This Sunday, Oct. 13, special guest Paul Frank will host a crafting event from noon to 4 p.m.
The second annual El Dorado Frontier Pumpkin Patch will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October.
According to Patricio Wolovich, owner of El Dorado Frontier, all props and sets at the frontier town were built by his team. He is a concessionaire with the city's Parks, Recreation and Marine Department.
One of the activities available for guests is gold panning. Tickets cost $7 and includes one bag of mining rough. Guests will be provided with a card of pictures of the various gemstones, their names, and background information about the stone. Gemstones include amazonite, emerald, onyx, quartz, ruby, sapphire, topaz, and more.
Wolovich said he and his team built the gold panning station too. There’s a wheel that circulates water downstream, where guests pan for gold.
“The water recirculates,” Wolovich said. “And the kids buy these little bags, with all types of minerals inside the bag. Little rocks. We give them a little card to identify the rocks.”
Wolovich said he built the theme park to educate guests based on interactive activities.
“The morse code, learning about the stones, and showing people how power used to be generated. The whole place is based on education,” he said.
One of the main attractions in the park is the train ride, called the El Dorado Express. The train takes guests on a one-and-a-half mile track that includes a narration about the history of the Gold Rush in California. An original music score accompanies the narration and the train brings guests directly to the pumpkin patch.
Train fare is $5. Small pumpkins are $5 each and large ones are $10 each.
Wolovich said he plans to add a carousel and other attractions soon.
Snacks and drinks are available for purchase.
El Dorado Frontier is in El Dorado Regional Park Area 3, with the entrance at 7550 E. Spring St. Parking is $7 on Saturday and Sundays, $8 on holidays.
The park is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and the train runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Train operates only on Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information, go to www.theeldoradofrontier.com or call 562-249-8330.