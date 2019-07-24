POW! WOW! Long Beach kicked off its weeklong festivities Monday at the Varden Hotel in Downtown Long Beach.
The event introduced the organizers, sponsors and artists that make the week of art and entertainment possible, including the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Port of Long Beach, Downtown Long Beach Alliance and Long Beach Transit.
"This is one of our favorite events in the city every year," Mark Taylor, chief of staff to Mayor Robert Garcia, said. "We're so happy to have Jasper (Wong) and all of the artists from around the world here this week."
Jasper Wong is the founder of POW! WOW!, a now worldwide nonprofit organization that collaborates with cities and communities around the world to invite artists to showcase their artwork on city walls, sidewalks and streets.
"I still look back at the first year we did this project; we put it together very quickly," Wong said. "The first one (in Hawaii) took three months to organize. Now we do this project in 17 different cities around the world."
This is the fifth year for POW! WOW! Long Beach. And with 20 murals on the production list this week, the total number of POW! WOW! murals will be up to 95 by the end of month.
"We don't paint over the murals," Wong added. "We just keep adding more."
The backdrop mural at Monday's event is one of the first POW! WOW! Long Beach murals painted during the first event in 2015. The mural lines the side of the Varden Hotel and was created by Los Angeles designer Tristan Eaton.
"The importance of public art and the power of what it can do in the community is huge," Ron Nelson, Lon Beach Museum of Art CEO, said. "There's a million reasons why POW! WOW! shouldn't be here, but there are two million why it should be here, too."
Three Long Beach artists are back to create new pieces of artwork, with Jason Keam and Bodeck Hernandez both working at Drake Park (951 Maine Ave.) and artist Nevermade (621 Golden Ave.) creating a piece at Hoonigan in the Willmore neighborhood.
Freshman POW! WOW! artists from Long Beach are Cynthia Lujan (Third Street and Promenade), Tida Whitney (1630 E. Anaheim St.) and Steve Martinez (233 Anaheim St.).
All of the artists are creating their artwork without pay. Their travel, room and board and supply costs are covered with the help of sponsors and community partners. Those partnerships are to thank for the growth of the event so far.
"With the Port (of Long Beach)'s financial support, we could not be stopped," Julia Huang, InterTrend Communications CEO, said. "Without arts and culture, this would be a boring city."
InterTrend Communications also is a primary POW! WOW! Long Beach sponsor. The marketing company is based in Long Beach and has provided the collateral for the event's media and advertising.
POW! WOW! Long Beach has events scheduled through Sunday, July 28. Go to powwowlongbeach.com/schedule.
A full list of artists, artwork locations and sponsors, go to powwowlongbeach.com.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.