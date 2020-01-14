Temperature on Saturday, Jan. 18, in Belmont Shore is expected to be around 64 degrees — water temperature off the beach may be a few degrees colder.
Those aren't conditions most of the country would recognize as suitable for a Polar anything. But it's plenty cold for the annual Polar Splash sponsored by Justin Rudd and his Community Action Team.
Rudd estimated that about 150 people ran into the calm water off the beach last year, splashed about a bit, then ran back to the comfort of towels and warm cars. The event has been a party for a number of years, with some people showing up in costumes, and nonprofit groups organizing teams to raise money.
Rudd promises $5 a person to organizations that register 15 members or by Friday night. The registration is free at justinrudd.com/polarsplash.
Rules are few. Those who are participating to raise money must participate in Rudd's 30-minute beach cleanup starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Granada Launch Ramp. Then at 10:30, everyone migrates down to the water's edge at Rosie's Dog Beach.
"Basically, on the word ’go' from the organizers, the group of people will scamper into the water to submerse themselves, and then make a quick retreat," Rudd wrote in an email. "The whole process happens within minutes or seconds. Bring your cameras to document the fun, and post your photos on social media."
The annual splash itself takes place at 10:45 a.m. Teams raising money must be ready for a team photo — with everyone wet — around 10:50 p.m.
Dogs are welcome (it is Rosie's Dog Beach), but Rudd said no one is allowed to submerge a dog. Individuals can register at 10:30 a.m. that day at no cost.
For more information, go to www.justinrudd.com/polarsplash.