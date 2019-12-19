We may not have natural snow to celebrate Christmas in Long Beach, but there are plenty to ways to get into the holiday spirit. Try some of these.
"America's Most Spectacular Production," the Long Beach Ballet's "The Nutcracker," continues Dec. 20, 21 and 22 in the Terrace Theater. There are afternoon and evening performances and tickets start at $34. There's also the special VIP Luncheon on Sunday, Dec. 22, in the Seaside Ballroom. For more details, visit www.longbeachnutcracker.com.
Santa will be at Second Street and Laverne in Belmont Shore from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. There will be carolers from 5 to 9 p.m. and the Rogers Middle School Band and Orchestra will serve up holiday tunes from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
It's Holiday Light the Nite" from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Norse Village on Norse Way between Lakewood and Carson. Santa will be there and the Elm Street Band will provide the music. Beach Cities Mustang club will accepting new, unwrapped toys for their toy drive. Free parking at Boeing, 4020 N. Lakewood Blvd.
The North Town Christmas Event will be accepting new, unwrapped toy donations through Dec. 21 at 297 E. Artesia Blvd. Santa will be giving out those toys and posing for pictures during "Bring Santa to North Town" from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the corner of Home Street and Long Beach Boulevard.
The Copa Boys will join the Long Beach Symphony POPS! Orchestra, for holiday tunes and Rat Pack Standards Saturday, Dec. 21, in the Pacific Ballroom at the Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E.Ocean Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for picnicking and the the concert begins at 8. Those attending are invited to bring donations for the Long Beach Police Department's Toy Patrol Tickets start $29. Call 562-436-3203, ext. 1 or go to www.LongBeachSymphony.org.
A long-time Long Beach tradition continues when pianist David Benoit returns for holiday music include tunes from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Carpenter Center. He'll be joined by vocalist Sara Gazarek, the All-American Boys Chorus and the Pacific Vision Youth Symphony. Tickets are $45. Call 562-985-7000 or go to www.CarpenterArts.org.
The Long Beach Camerata Singers and the Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra will perform Handel's "Messiah" at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Beverly O'Neill Theater in the Convention Center at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Tickets are $35 and $45. Go to www.longbeachcameratasingers.org.
Saturday and Sunday, Dec 21 and 22, Belmont Shore features carolers, holiday music in front the Chase Bank and Santa at Second and LaVerne. For exact times, check their website at www.belmontshore.org/your-holidays-starton2nd.
Everyone is invited to the Shul By The Shore's Lighting of the Labelson Menorah/Hanukkah Extravaganza starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, at the 2ND & PCH shopping center, 6400 E. PCH. The event includes live music, hot latkes, donuts, crafts, a raffle and more. For more information, call 562-621-9828.
"A Christmas Carol" will be on stage through Dec. 22 at the Long Beach Playhouse Mainstage, featuring a cast of 17 including Robb Tracy as Scrooge. He comes to the Playhouse with 18 years experience at Knott's Birdcage Theater. Shows are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $20. Call 562-494-1014, opt. 1 or go to www.lbplayhouse.org.
Now through Dec. 24, The Ordinarie American Tavern will feature a Christmas Popup with Christmas-inspired cocktails, like the Snowball Old Fashioned, The SanTaRex (rye whisky and other ingredients, served in a mug with a T-Rex wearing a Santa Hat) and more. The Ordinarie, at 210 The Promenade, is open seven days a week until 2 a.m. and features live music, American comfort food and desserts.
Grace Seal Beach Church invites everyone to Christmas Eve Services at 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m. in the church at 138 8th St. in Seal Beach.
The Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., will host sing-along screening of "Fiddler on the Roof," a Christmas Eve tradition for many of those of the Jewish faith at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. The screening will follow the lighting of the Menorah for the third night of Hanukkah at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $18 and $15 for seniors, students and children.Stop by Michael's on Naples from 5 to 9 p.m. for their four-course Christmas Eve Dinner. It's $85 per person and entree choices are Seared Ahi tuna loin, Broken Arrow Ranch Venison loin or Braised pork Shank. Call 562-439-7080 or go to www.MichaelsonNaples.Com. Michael's is at 5620 E. Second St. in Naples.
Fuego will serve a three-course prix-fixe dinner Christmas Eve (5-9 p.m.) and Christmas Day (noon-9 p.m.). Entree choices include Oxtail and Duck with peppercorn mole, Tenderloin of Beef, Lubina Verde with pan roasted Chilean sea bass and more. The meal is $75 for adults and $38 for ages 12 and younger. Call 562-481-3910 or go to www.facebook.com/fuegolongbeach. Fuego is in the Hotel Maya at 700 Queensway Dr.
The Queen Mary offers several dining choices both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Sir Winston's will offer a prix-fix dinner for $95 on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day starting at 4 p.m. Their Christmas Day brunch will be served from 9 a.m .to 5 p.m. The Chelsea House & Bar will serve a special prix-fix menu meal both days starting at 4 p.m. Promenade Cafe's Hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. For details and reservations, call 877-600-4313 or visit www.queenmary.com
Christmas Eve at Cafe Sevilla means a three-course Prix-Fixe Christmas meal starting at 4 p.m. for $45 per person, with live music from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Christmas Day service begins at 11:30 a.m. with live music 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. The regular menu will be available both days. Go to www.caresevilla.com/long-beach/promotions.
A Christmas Day Champagne Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Reef, 880 Harbor Scenic Dr. The menu includes roasted turkey, Garlic Crusted Prime Rib, Holiday ham, desserts, a Bloody Mary bar and of course, a visit from Santa. It's $64.95 for adults and $26.95 for ages 5-12). For reservations, go to www.ReefRestaurant.com.
The Aquarium of the Pacific is offering Winter Day Camps and a Winter Teen Overnight. Sea Squirts (ages 5-6) is 8:30 to 11:30 a.m Dec. 26 and 27 for $80. Winter Day Camp (ages 7-12) is 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 2 and 3 and is $100. The Winter Teen Overnight (ages 13-15) starts at 5 p.m. Dec. 30 and is $90. Discounts are available for members. Call 562-590-3100 or go to www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Take the Big Red Bus Christmas Lights Tour any night (except Saturday) through Dec. 24. There are several tours each night. It's $15 per person and includes Naples, Belmont Shore, Alamitos Bay and Belmont Park. For reservations, call 562-852-9888.
Gondola Getaway will offer its Holiday Cruises "Sleighs on the Bay" through Dec. 31. Cruises will be available Sunday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Prices start at $160 for two. For tickets, go to www.GondolaGetawayInc.com
The Queen Mary Christmas runs through Jan. 4. It's a North Pole-inspired holiday adventure, with live entertainment, beverages for adults and children, the ice rink, strolling performers and Santa Claus. Tickets are $22 for children and $29 for adults and VIP admission is available. The Queen Mary Christmas is open Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 15 and then every day through Jan. 1. Visit www.queenmary.com.
Holiday tamales are now available at Lola's. It's $12.95 for six and $24.95 for a dozen. Call 562-343-5506.