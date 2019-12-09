A new city-sponsored event, Pawlidays, will give people an opportunity to adopt a cat or dog this Saturday.
The first Pawlidays Pet Adoption Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Civic Center Plaza, 411 W. Ocean Blvd. More than 100 dogs and cats will be on hand and available for adoption.
There also will be free micro-chipping, pet products for sale, animal care demonstrations and opportunity drawings. Activities for children include face painting.
Mayor Robert Garcia is sponsoring the event, with support from Second District Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce. The Little Lion Foundation, Helen Sanders CatPAWS, and Long Beach Animal Care Services collaborated with the city, and the Stray Cat Alliance, The Cat Cove, Live Love Animal Rescue and others helped.
There is no charge for the event. Parking is available in the city garage on Broadway for a fee.