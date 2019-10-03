Sunday evening is reserved for four-legged friends.
That would be the annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals, an 18-year-old tradition that invites members from very different clergy to pray blessings on furry beings placed before them.
And it's not just cats and dogs joining in for a prayer. Horses, cows, lizards and rabbits are just a few of the expected animals to make an appearance with their human family members.
"Growing up as a Christian, I had never heard of a blessing of the animals," Justin Rudd, event founder, said. "The first time I saw an event like this was many years ago in Los Angeles, so I thought we should have one here a little closer to home."
Rudd said that the event he encountered was facilitated by a Catholic church, which meant that the blessings were given out solely by a Catholic priest. When the idea for the Long Beach event was sparked, Rudd added that he hoped to create something more inclusive.
"We wanted to open it up to all kinds of people to celebrate the Interfaith Blessing of the Animals," he said. "We didn't want anyone to feel not included because they may not be Catholic."
So far, there are five faith leaders scheduled for the event. They are Rev. Dr. David Clark, senior pastor at Bay Shore Church; Rev. Ava Park, founder and presiding priestess of the Goddess Temple of Orange County; Rabbi Michal Loving of Temple Israel; Pastor Barbara Sunofsky of Long Beach Christian Fellowship; and Pastor Samuel Nieva of Pueblo de Dios Lutheran Church in Compton.
Rev. Ava Park said that her Temple has been participating in the event for more than a decade because of the mutual benefit available between humans and animals.
"We believe that animals benefit humans, but we also believe that the human-animal relationship benefits animals," she said. "In their soul journey, they receive support and help from humans, and because of that, are able to evolve more quickly, having benefitted from being in the presence of humans... So, if the human-animal relationship benefits both, then surely the animals are deserving of blessings, the same as any human."
Rudd said that he's hoping to add a few more leaders to Sunday's roster. In previous years there has been a Buddhist monk and an Imam in attendance. Leaders interested in attending the event can email Rudd at justin@justinrudd.com.
1 of 10
Jenny Richter's green iguana, Miss Piggy Darling, was one of the more than 300 animals at the 17th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granada Beach. Photo by Geronimo Quitoriano, Contributing Photographer
A green iguana named Whipper Snapper (held by volunteer and CSULB President's Ambassador Rhyane Shanley), was one of the more than 300 animals at the 17th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granada Beach. Photo by Geronimo Quitoriano, Contributing Photographer
Karey and David Sharp's goat, Billy, was blessed by Pastor David Clark of Bay Shore Community Church at the 17th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granada Beach. Photo by Geronimo Quitoriano, Contributing Photographer
Tara Scott's dog, Finnigan, was blessed by Pastor David Clark of Bay Shore Community Church at the 17th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granada Beach. Photo by Geronimo Quitoriano, Contributing Photographer
Deacon Miguel Torrado of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church blessed animals at the 17th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granada Beach. Photo by Geronimo Quitoriano, Contributing Photographer
Cory Vela's 33-year-old desert tortoise, O.B., was blessed by Reverend Ava Park of the Goddess Temple of Orange County at the 17th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granada Beach. Photo by Geronimo Quitoriano, Contributing Photographer
Cory Vela's 33-year-old desert tortoise, O.B., was blessed by Reverend Ava Park of the Goddess Temple of Orange County at the 17th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granada Beach. Photo by Geronimo Quitoriano, Contributing Photographer
Cory Vela's 33-year-old desert tortoise, O.B., was blessed by Reverend Ava Park of the Goddess Temple of Orange County at the 17th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granada Beach. Photo by Geronimo Quitoriano, Contributing Photographer
Animals of all shapes and sizes were at Granada Beach last year to participate in the Interfaith Blessing of the Animals organized by Justin Rudd. Grunion photographer Geronimo Quitoriano was there.
1 of 10
Jenny Richter's green iguana, Miss Piggy Darling, was one of the more than 300 animals at the 17th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granada Beach. Photo by Geronimo Quitoriano, Contributing Photographer
More than 300 animals were blessed at the 17th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granada Beach. Photo by Geronimo Quitoriano, Contributing Photographer
More than 300 animals were blessed at the 17th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granada Beach. Photo by Geronimo Quitoriano, Contributing Photographer
A green iguana named Whipper Snapper (held by volunteer and CSULB President's Ambassador Rhyane Shanley), was one of the more than 300 animals at the 17th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granada Beach. Photo by Geronimo Quitoriano, Contributing Photographer
Karey and David Sharp's goat, Billy, was blessed by Pastor David Clark of Bay Shore Community Church at the 17th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granada Beach. Photo by Geronimo Quitoriano, Contributing Photographer
Tara Scott's dog, Finnigan, was blessed by Pastor David Clark of Bay Shore Community Church at the 17th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granada Beach. Photo by Geronimo Quitoriano, Contributing Photographer
Deacon Miguel Torrado of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church blessed animals at the 17th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granada Beach. Photo by Geronimo Quitoriano, Contributing Photographer
Cory Vela's 33-year-old desert tortoise, O.B., was blessed by Reverend Ava Park of the Goddess Temple of Orange County at the 17th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granada Beach. Photo by Geronimo Quitoriano, Contributing Photographer
Cory Vela's 33-year-old desert tortoise, O.B., was blessed by Reverend Ava Park of the Goddess Temple of Orange County at the 17th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granada Beach. Photo by Geronimo Quitoriano, Contributing Photographer
Cory Vela's 33-year-old desert tortoise, O.B., was blessed by Reverend Ava Park of the Goddess Temple of Orange County at the 17th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Granada Beach. Photo by Geronimo Quitoriano, Contributing Photographer
As for the event, attendees are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early to enjoy the beginning of the sunset and listen to the opening remarks by each faith leader. Blessings start promptly at 5:45 p.m.
"We're expecting at least 300 animals this weekend, so you can imagine that lines get long," Rudd said. "But it doesn't mean that you'll be waiting in line long, you could be out in just 15 minutes."
Volunteers also are needed to help greet the animals at 5 p.m. There's no need to sign up online as anyone who is interested in volunteering can simply show up early.
"We are making this as special for the animals as it is for their humans," he said. "Animals are part of our family too and this is a good time to celebrate them."
The 18th annual Interfaith Blessing of the Animals is taking place from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the boat launch ramp at Rosie's Dog Beach, 1 Granada Ave.
Pets should be on leases or in crates at all times. Additionally, chickens and other fowl are not permitted to attend the event.