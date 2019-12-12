Vibes Cafe, located sy 76 1/2 62nd Place on the Peninsula, is celebrating its one year anniversary and is inviting the public to join in the celebration.
That's happening from 6 to 9:30 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 13. There will be music, food and alcoholic drinks courtesy of Stone Brewing and Young's Market. Guests 21 and older will receive complimentary drink tickets.
Small bites will be provided featuring items from a new menu as well as giveaways and a surprise guest or two.
Admission is free, but RSVP is required. Go to eventbrite.com and search for "Vibes Beach Cafe 1 year Anniversary Celebration."