Registration for classes offered by the city's Parks, Recreation and Marine Department this fall are open for enrollment.
More than 400 classes in art, music, nature, fitness, special interest subjects, adult sports leagues and aquatics programs will be offered with classes starting in September.
Classes include preschool's "Little Hoopers" basketball fundamentals class; youth roblox coding using Lua code; and classes for musical theatre; adult watercolor painting and Capoeira classes; and dance, yoga and Zumba classes catered to adults 50 years and older.
People can register at lbparks.org or by calling 562-570-3111. Registration also is available in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the the Registration Reservations Office, 2760 Studebaker Rd.