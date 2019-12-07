The Ordinarie downtown is hosting a Christmas "Miracle" pop up featuring a winter wonderland perfect for a photo op.
The event is part of a Christmas pop-up franchise, called Miracle, that brings the "Miracle on 34th Street" to Long Beach as the Miracle at The Ordinarie.
In addition to Christmas-themed decor and Instagram opportunities, there will be holiday cocktails, including a snowball old fashioned with gingerbread bourbon, wormwood bitters and lemon zest — and a real snowball; jingle balls nog with brown butter, cinnamon, cognac, sherry mixed with almond milk and vanilla; and SanTaRex with rye whiskey, oloroso Sherry, spiced apple cider, lemon juice and baked apple bitters all served in a giant T-Rex mug donning a Santa hat.
The restaurant also will be serving its American tavern classics, like old fashioned cocktails and mocktails, burgers and lobster pot pie.
The Miracle at The Ordinarie is happening from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. now through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. On Saturdays and Sundays, the restaurant opens its doors at 11 a.m.
Happy hour is 3 to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday, featuring $2 off drinks and small plates. On Thursdays through Sundays, there's live music.
The Ordinarie is at 210 The Promenade N. For more information, go to theordinarie.com.
—Stephanie Stutzman