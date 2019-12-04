Love those "search" keys. A reader of the nextdoor.com web site, looking for crime items,had this pop up: "Chili verde to die for..." Must be murderous salsa.
• Overheard on a rainy street corner, one rider advising another: "My mother told me, 'Never run after a bus or a man. There's always another one around the corner.'"
• More food for thought: The local MVP hamburger chain names its plates after folks with famous names, including the sons of ex-heavyweight champ George Foreman (no kidding).
• Some folks who were kidding sent my in-basket two doctored photos on a subject that seems to be on the mind of every other nextdoor.com reader. (see photos).
• Sounds like...: (Part I): The closed-caption on a local TV report about Clippers star Paul George said he was the "raining" MVP.
Sounds like... (Part 2): A closed caption on a local TV report about rock singer David Crosby said he grew up in So Cow." (That's So Cal — no kidding).
• I felt like actor Burgess Meredith in that classic episode of "Twilight Zone." He becomes the last person on Earth after a nuclear war, but is unable to indulge his favorite hobby — reading — because he breaks his glasses.
I pictured myself the other day becoming trapped forever on the ground floor of the Barnes & Noble bookstore in the Marina. The problem was that the escalator to the main floor broke down — was still down after almost a month, last time I checked — and it was the only way out, or so claustrophobic me thought.
After deciding not to shoot my way out, I was told by one kindly worker that I could escape on a tiny freight elevator to the main floor. I made it out — still clutching my eyeglasses firmly .
• Judging from my travels, one thing that hasn't changed about the repaired Metro Blue (A) Line is how easily scary characters can board the line. They can take advantage of the fact that the passengers are seldom asked to show their tickets and the A Line cops seldom patrol the cars to reduce the number of trouble-makers.
The other day I saw a young guy come sprinting the length of my car. Then he started shadow-boxing. He seemed to fixate on a rider who paid him no attention. The intruder took several more swings, then finally left to the relief of all of us. I asked the targeted rider how he could be so brave. "I was asleep," he said.
