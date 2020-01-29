Talk about a nervy house guest.
A nextdoor.com reader's residence was invaded by a raccoon which "came in, took the cat's treats off the table, kicked over my plant, dumped the treats on the chair, ate them, then snuggled up and made himself at home in my cat's bed," the owner said.
The striped creature left but wasn't through. The raccoon came back a few hours later, and "slept in the cat's bed until 2:30 a.m. when he departed."
Hates to eat and run, I guess.
• Oh, and the resident's cat? The feline now refuses to sleep in its own bed.
• Moving on to human hang-out spots: Mayor Robert Garcia, in his State of the City speech, delighted his audience by including this item in his review of historic events:
"A major Long Beach institution was founded in 1924 — Joe Jost's."
• Yes, I know — many of you thought you were well acquainted with the story of Joe's, how it began as a barber shop because the authorities were nervous about workers drinking and handling straight razors at the same time.
Anyway, for you know-it-all types here are a few other things you might not know about Joe's:
1. There really was a Joe Jost, a Hungarian refugee who sailed to America as a teenager more than 100 years ago. He was the grandfather of current proprietor Ken Buck.
2. The bar's belt-driven peanut machine is still functioning after more than 100 years.
3. Despite what some legends say, none of the pickled eggs in the jar on the counter have been floating there since the saloon was founded.
4. In its early days, Joe hosted poker games in the back.
5. The bar was originally located on Main Street in Newport Beach.
Newport Beach!
Joe's, the no-frills eatery and pool hall with its antique wooden phone booth an Orange County saloon? It's too awful to contemplate.
• Spring-cleaning reminders? Contributor Marilyn Stein found an eye-catching vacuum sign and Neale Hickerson came upon a recycling sign that needs to be recycled. And, speaking of cleaning out ( I guess), don't forget that big event in February — the Super Bowel! (see photos).
• Thought for the day, from a free-wheeling discussion in my senior exercise class: "Is there ever a day when there's no mattress sale?"
