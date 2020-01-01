Is Santa Claus feeling threatened by Amazon's delivery record? Well, how else do you account for the bearded old gent hiring elves as a pit crew on Santiago Avenue? (see photo).
• Or perhaps Santa just feels safer on the ground, what with the frequent police helicopter activity in Long Beach.
One resident wrote nextdoor.com on that subject: "I was in a helicopter outfit in the Army but there's more helicopter activity here in Long Beach than i saw in my military days... Pass the ear plugs."
• Back on Earth: Another nextdoor.com reader defended the addition of bike lanes on Broadway and other major avenues. He signed himself as "a biker to work who feels safe and now buys slices of pizza and a green drink en route there. Where ever can this happen except in Long Beach?"
Sort of a scary thought, though, if the pizza-grasping motorist was picking out the sardines like I do .
• Pass the Alka Seltzer: A recent Caxfax commercial parodied a bumper sticker that shows the rather smug stick family. The parody says: "We ate your stick people." (see photo).
• Some traditions were, of course, observed this year, including a visit to Long Beach's colorful annual tire stack on Anaheim Street (see photo).
• Perhaps you have read that a law was passed making it illegal to stand in line for someone else at a DMV office. I wish I could find a lookalike who would stand in front of the DMV camera for me. I am, as far as I know, the only person ever to have his photo reshot because the DMV worker said it didn't meet their standards.
• I was surprised to be handed something in addition to a program when I attended Susan Lieu's tragicomic play, "140 LBS — How Beauty Killed My Mother," in Westminster. A worker offered each spectator a piece of Kleenex with the words, "Are you a crier?" Sure, I took one just to be safe. You never know when you might get a spec in your eye.
• And finally, how about a moment of silence for the stick family?
Steve Harvey can be reached at steveharvey9@gmail.com and @sharvey9.